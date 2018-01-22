Trump just dealt a major blow to solar power.

As the Senate voted on a measure to re-open the government on Thursday, the Trump administration announced it would impose tariffs of 30 percent on imported solar panel equipment, a move that will essentially make it very expensive for Americans to buy the products from Chinese companies. That’s alarming to most renewable energy advocates, since America’s ability to get inexpensive solar panels from China is partially why America has seen stunning increases in solar-powered electricity generation over the last decade. At least 40 percent of solar panels used in America are Chinese-made.

President Trump has approved recommendations to impose safeguard tariffs on imported large residential washing machines and imported solar cells and modules. To read Ambassador Lighthizer’s full statement, click here: https://t.co/gN7nAfYjlD pic.twitter.com/Uu7mmSCd2T — USTR (@USTradeRep) January 22, 2018

Trump’s decision stemmed from a complaint filed by SolarWorld and Suniva, two foreign-owned solar panel manufacturers that operate in the U.S. In a petition filed with the U.S. International Trade Commission in June, the companies argued that China’s dominance in the American solar equipment market constituted unfair competition. The ITC agreed, and in October recommended Trump impose tariffs of 10 to 35 percent on Chinese solar products.

ITC’s recommendation gave Trump reason to indulge in two of his favorite activities: appeasing American manufacturers and knocking China. But most American manufacturers of solar equipment likely aren’t happy about the decision.