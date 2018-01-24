Only four months ago, the idea of shutting the government down to demand a deal on immigration was on the fringes of the Democratic Party. Many immigration activists wanted to tie protections for the so-called DREAMers—the 800,000 undocumented immigrants brought to this country as children—to must-pass budget deals, but they really only had the support of backbenchers in the House. But last week, when an immigration deal failed to materialize, the vast majority of Democrats in the Senate stood firm and blocked legislation to keep the government open for business.

This week was a different story. Democrats got cold feet and allowed the government to reopen without a deal on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. But their brief stand was notable all the same. Immigration activists, who have kept the pressure on Democratic lawmakers since President Donald Trump ended DACA in September, deserve most of the credit for pushing the issue into the center of Democratic discourse. A handful of lawmakers, notably Representative Luis Gutierrez of Illinois, also led the way. But among the more surprising of those who pushed Democrats to shutter the government were four white dudes who served in the Obama administration: The hosts of the popular political podcast Pod Save America and leaders of the burgeoning Crooked Media empire.

Since launching Pod Save America last January, Jon Favreau, Tommy Vietor, Jon Lovett, and Dan Pfeiffer have become stars of the resistance. Their show, which is recorded twice a week, has a reported 1.5 million listeners. They’ve sold out live events across the country—on Tuesday they plugged a show in Los Angeles featuring Jimmy Kimmel and John Legend. But Pod Save America and Crooked Media are also the latest attempt to create a progressive alternative to right-wing conservative media—a powerful political force that can mobilize voters and keep shifty politicians in line. The work done by Pod Save America in the lead-up to last week’s government shutdown shows how far it has come, but also how far the left still has to go to match the influence of the Rush Limbaughs and Sean Hannitys of the world.



By virtue of its hosts’ connections (one of their first guests was Barack Obama), their very swear-y yet inoffensive charm, and their pedigree, Pod Save America was a hit from its inception, even in the crowded field of political podcasting. The hosts have an easy rapport, and their banter has the feel of peeking behind the curtain, of overhearing conversations between political operatives at the highest levels. The result is often funny and surprisingly intimate—straight talk from people who were, not so long ago, professionally obligated to give you anything but.

