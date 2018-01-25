

Abbas Kiarostami, the greatest Iranian filmmaker, didn’t quite finish his final film, 24 Frames, before dying in July 2016. His son, Ahmad, supervised completion, ushering the film to its premiere at 2017’s Cannes Film Festival. The film, which in the U.S. will run exclusively at New York’s Lincoln Center from February 2, takes us back to some of Kiarostami’s longstanding concerns about the relationship between art and life, starting with the movie’s title. There may be 24 frames to the traditional second of 35mm film, but there’s no frame rate to seeing.



If we count shorts, documentaries, and collaborations, Kiarostami made around 30 films across his career, beginning with the short The Bread and Alley (1970), which stars a child and a dog. Originally hired to work at Iran’s Institute for the Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults, Kiarostami grew in renown after the Iranian Revolution, offering not only a much-desired glimpse into daily life in Iran but also a new, more postmodern approach to cinema. His success was consolidated by 1990’s Close-Up, a radically inventive “docufiction” about a man who pretended to be a real filmmaker, and tricked a family into thinking they were the subjects of his supposed movie. The real family played themselves in Kiarostami’s film.

Kiarostami won the Palme D’Or for Taste of Cherry in 1997. In minimalist style, filled with silence, the film follows a Mr. Badii who is driving around Tehran and its barren outskirts looking for someone to help him commit suicide. Many shots look through the window of the car, as if forming a frame for a portrait of the antihero. Not exactly a thrill-per-minute (Roger Ebert said it was a “lifeless drone” of a movie), Taste of Cherry is a sensitive and kind film about death and identity.

His final film consists of 24 clips of roughly four and a half minutes each. Frame 1—each are numbered and announced with a title card—begins by reproducing Pieter Bruegel the Elder’s The Hunters in the Snow (1565). Then the scene starts to move. Nothing happens, exactly, but the snow, which once was still, begins to fall. A dog scampers. The sounds of the scene start to multiply. The people, however, do not start walking—the painting is only half-animated. But there’s life there.