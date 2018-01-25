John Pfaff, a Fordham University law professor who studies crime and prison statistics, says that Sessions is overstating the federal government’s role in the equation. “Federal officials want to feel like the decisions they’re making are playing a big role in fighting crime,” he explained. “The fact is, their overall impact is generally not that large.”

Take, for instance, Sessions’s claim that a change in policies at the Justice Department played a role. In the first few months of his tenure, the new attorney general reversed Obama-era guidelines aimed at curbing mass incarceration and instructed federal prosecutors to seek the maximum possible sentences for low-level drug crimes instead. Sessions also scaled back the use of federal consent decrees to reform troubled police departments. “We have placed trust in our prosecutors again, and we’re restoring respect for law enforcement,” he wrote on Tuesday.

But local and state prosecutors, who handle the overwhelming majority of criminal cases in the United States, weren’t affected by the change. “Whatever impact the criminal justice system has on crime, it’s the state and local officials who have an impact, not the federal officials,” Pfaff explained. “[Sessions] says at one point that they’ve convicted ‘nearly 500 human traffickers and 1,200 gang members.’ The states convict nearly a million people a year. So he’s just listed 0.1 percent at best of all convictions.”

Criminal justice reform rose to prominence within Democratic and Republican policy circles in recent years, but Sessions has kept the tough-on-crime faith. Chettiar, whose organization has advocated for federal and state reforms, said the attorney general’s approach isn’t supported by research. “What studies have found, including our own, is that local policing and socioeconomic factors affect crime the most and that the draconian policies they’re trying to implement and have been implementing do very little to bring down crime,” she explained.

Any explanations for why crime rises and falls in a specific time span should be made with humility. The Great Decline was one of the most profound social shifts in the last 25 years of American life, but scholars still haven’t reached a consensus on what caused it. A 2015 Brennan Center survey of the available research concluded that multiple factors played a role. Of those factors, the report estimated that increased policing accounted for part of the drop but not most of it.

“We still don’t have a good understanding of what caused crime to fall,” Pfaff said. “And it’s increasingly clear that the formal criminal justice system was only some small part of that, or at least it was only a part of that and not the sole factor.” He also pointed out that the system’s effects on crime came with immense consequences in the form of mass incarceration, which has had far-reaching effects on American life.

Ironically, the scale of the Great Decline makes it easier for Trump and Sessions to claim a crime wave had taken place in 2015 and 2016. “When crime is low, any given absolute change will be a bigger percent change,” Pfaff explained. “If you had 1,000 more murders when there were 10,000 murders the previous year, then that’s a 10 percent jump. If you have 1,000 more murders when there was only 2,000 murders before, that’s a 50 percent jump.”

There’s no such thing as a good increase in crime rates. But the double-digit percentage jumps that Sessions listed in his op-ed don’t give a complete picture of crime’s long-term trends. “They can say this is the largest percent change in years, and they’re right, but that’s because we’ve done such a good job of getting crime down that any absolute increase is going to look worse in percentage terms,” Pfaff said.

Another key difference between now and the high-crime era of a quarter-century ago is a stark geographic disparity of local crime. “You saw a broad increase in homicides across major cities in the late 1980s and early 1990s,” Pfaff said. “Here, it’s been driven by a much smaller number of cities.” When murders jumped in 2016, for example, he pointed out that 22 percent of that increase in homicides that year could be attributed to Chicago. In fact, 10 percent of the national rise in murders could be traced to just five neighborhoods in that city.

That extreme localization suggests that regional factors may be more important than national ones right now. If so, it also undercuts Sessions’s boasts that his harsher federal policies have produced a national reduction in crime, as well as his predictions that he can keep it lower in the years to come.