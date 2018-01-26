In theory, Donald Trump’s trip to Davos should have been a disaster. After all, Trump campaigned as a populist, national-sovereignty-loving politician who was opposed to everything the globalists at Davos claim to cherish: free trade and an American-led international order. But in reality, Trump’s trip to Davos has been one of the singular triumphs of his presidency.

The Washington Post reported, “Trump received, and reveled in, a mostly warm reception from the CEOs and international finance titans at Davos, many of whom praised the tax-cut package that Trump shepherded through Congress last month.” The New York Times noted that a year ago, when Trump’s election victory was fresh news, “the globalists meeting in this mountaintop getaway reeled in shock, panicked that his campaign promises meant the end of the movement they had nurtured for decades.” But seeing how Trump has actually governed has taught the world’s economic elite that the president’s vaunted populism is good for their bottom line. “A year later, many of the business and political elites remain dismissive of him, privately rolling eyes and using words like ‘madman,’ but there was excitement about economic growth, and the tax cuts and regulatory rollback he has ushered in,” the Times added.

Going further, CNN reported that Trump has received a “rock star reception” at Davos:



To be sure, there have been a few discordant notes sounded: George Soros gave a speech describing Trump as a “danger to the world.” There was booing during Trump’s speech when he derided “fake news.” And there were a few visible walkouts during the speech, like Columbia University media and technology professor Anya Schiffrin: