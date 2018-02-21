We conclude stage 2, then, by fitting an arrowhead to Time 2 in the dimension-indicator of Fig. 8, in order to show that GH is a field of presentation moving up Time 2. The motion of field I along Time I is now recovered. For, as GH moves up the diagram, the point O, where GH intersects with O’O”, moves along GH towards H, thus coming upon the cerebral states one after another in succession from left to right.

I bought a used copy of the red Faber edition of An Experiment With Time in 1991, at Abacus Book Shop on Gregory Street in Rochester, New York. Abacus has since moved to Monroe Avenue, but according to Dunne’s theory the bookshop still exists in its old location inside one of the matryoshka dolls of universal Time, with the unbought copy of his book still waiting on the shelf. I didn’t get very far in the book. Dunne writes, of his theory: “Serialism discloses the existence of a reasonable kind of ‘soul’—an individual soul which has a definite beginning in absolute Time—a soul whose immortality, being in other dimensions of Time, does not clash with the obvious ending of the individual in the physiologist’s Time dimension.” His dream prophecies and “Master-minds” and “Superbodies” bewildered me—really they seemed like a fancier way of talking about sibyls and angels and the hierarchy of heaven. And the pseudogeometrical figures, reminiscent of drawings in paperback explications of Einsteinian space-time, seemed—not to be rude—quite nutty.

In his 1935 novel Invitation to a Beheading, his narrator explains: “What we call dreams is semi-reality, the promise of reality, a foreglimpse and a whiff of it.”

Somewhere along the twisty path of the twentieth century, Vladimir Nabokov, our brilliant dreamer-in-chief, came into contact with Dunne’s theories of oneiric prophecy and was evidently inspired by them. It’s difficult to know when that happened—but clearly everyone was buzzing about Dunne’s Experiment by the 1930s. In King, Queen, Knave (1928), Nabokov writes of false awakenings in nested dreams, “as if you were rising up from stratum to stratum but never reaching the surface, never emerging into reality.” In The Gift (1938), he describes the infinite freedom of dreams, which clot like blood at the moment of waking. In his 1935 novel Invitation to a Beheading, his narrator explains: “What we call dreams is semi-reality, the promise of reality, a foreglimpse and a whiff of it; that is, they contain, in a very vague, diluted state, more genuine reality than our vaunted waking life which, in its turn, is semi-sleep, an evil drowsiness into which penetrate in grotesque disguise the sounds and sights of the real world, flowing beyond the periphery of the mind.” In his first English-language novel, The Real Life of Sebastian Knight (1941), a woman expresses her impatience at hearing Sebastian recount his dreams, “and the dreams in his dreams, and the dreams in the dreams of his dreams.”

In 1955, in The Times, Graham Greene shocked London by choosing Nabokov’s Lolita, which had just been published in Paris, as one of three books of the year, thereby insulating it from possible prosecution under obscenity laws. The novel became a huge best-seller, and Vladimir and Vera, flush with movie money from Stanley Kubrick, left the United States for Europe. Nabokov met Graham Greene in London and they corresponded. Then, in October 1964, both novelists—in a coincidence that may or may not be astounding (perhaps it was simply the result of a jointly agreed-upon scientific experiment?)—began recording their nightly dream adventures in a manner that closely followed John Dunne’s method of morning-after notation.

Greene’s dream diary, which he kept up for years, came out in 1994. A World of My Own is a fascinating, revealing book, which makes only a passing mention of Dunne’s Experiment. Nabokov’s dream notes, however—“undertaken,” he writes, “to illustrate the principle of ‘reverse memory’ ” and recorded in pencil on his famous three-by-five cards over a period of several months, during which he referred to Dunne’s book several times—were not published in his lifetime. Only now are they out for everyone to read, swaddled in footnoted commentary and contextual analysis, in a book titled Insomniac Dreams: Experiments With Time by Vladimir Nabokov, edited by Gennady Barabtarlo, a critic and translator who teaches at the University of Missouri.

Barabtarlo does his best to explicate Dunne’s ideas—although he rebels at the many “applied algebraic formulas”—and he includes, in part four of the book, a gorgeous quilt of many-colored passages culled from Nabokov’s lifetime of dream phenomenology and dream paraphrase. There is, for instance, the dream from The Real Life of Sebastian Knight in which Sebastian pulls his glove off: “As it came off, it spilled its only contents—a number of tiny hands, like the front paws of a mouse, mauve-pink and soft—lots of them—and they dropped to the floor,” whereupon a girl dressed in black begins gathering them and putting them in a dish. “All dreams are anagrams of diurnal reality,” Nabokov says in one of his last novels, Transparent Things. The word “dreamy” appears ten times, by my count, in Lolita.

But the heart of Barabtarlo’s book—handsomely designed by Princeton University Press, with a hotel pillow on the cover—is the sequence of three-by-five dream cards from 1964. Nabokov, who was a lifelong and increasingly addicted user of sleeping pills and had a dodgy prostate that forced him to get up a lot (he sometimes noted the times of his nightly bathroom trips, under “WC”), managed even so to dream beautifully of the problems of being an internationally published writer, as in December 1964, while he was checking over the French version of Pale Fire: “On second night here (Hotel Due Torri with large coniferous garden) in doomful half-dream saw the scattered streaks of dim light between the slats of the shutters as a passage which I could not identify translated into French.” The next night brought another doomful image, one which sounds like something in a story by M.R. James: “A tremendous very black larch paradoxically posing as a Christmas tree completely stripped of its toys, tinsel, and lights, appeared in its abstract starkness as the emblem of permanent dissolution.”

The night after that, Nabokov dreams of searching for a pencil with which to grade student papers, while at the same time being disturbed by a “sordid and complicated” affair that he’s had with someone’s wife—whose husband, a small, gesticulative man, is making a noisy scene. “In exasperation I take him and send him flying and spinning into a revolving door where he continues to twist at some distance from the ground.” Is the dream husband dead? “No, he picks himself up and staggers away. We return to the exam papers.” On December 30, Nabokov dreams that he’s dressed in dark pants and a pale green pajama top. A girl dressed in blue rides up on a bicycle. Aha! But Nabokov merely hunts for his socks, while “Soviet delegates pass along the road.”

Vera Nabokov tells her husband her dreams as well, and he notes them down as part of his inventory. In one, she dreams that “big caterpillars, white with black faces, naked, crawl over the furniture.” Early on, Nabokov erroneously believes that he’s found incontestable proof that Dunne’s “reverse memory” thesis is correct. He dreams of a museum, and three days later he watches a film about a museum that seems familiar. He concludes that his dream must have been inspired by a memory of the film before he watched it. Barabtarlo rightly points out that in the dream Nabokov was in fact half-remembering his own short story of years before, “The Visit to the Museum.”

This is a looping, chronologically complicated book full of the kind of sleep-deprived, iridescently edged complexity that likes to gather around Vladimir Nabokov’s work. In the end, all theories of nighttime previsioning are red herrings. Nabokov’s stories and novels and autobiographical essays are the true reverse dreams, where futures pass and interpenetrate, and where the past, like John Dunne’s transparent fishing lures, shines.