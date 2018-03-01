At the time of the Malheur occupation, the 2016 presidential primaries were also underway, and a new generation of young, internet-savvy white supremacists, who called themselves the “alt-right,” was gaining national attention. Represented by media-ready figureheads like Richard Spencer, the alt-right flourished on sites like 4chan, Breitbart, and the Daily Stormer, where they championed white identity through a mixture of inside jokes and memes and voiced zealous support for Donald Trump’s burgeoning campaign. According to Neiwert, the combination of militia support for the Bundy standoff and the rise of the alt-right online injected white nationalism with “new life, rewired for the twenty-first century.” Whereas earlier white supremacist groups had been based locally or else spread across secretive networks, the internet allowed alt-right trolls, KKK members, militiamen, and other extremists to form a “lethal union”—the segment of Trump’s base that Hillary Clinton infamously dubbed a “basket of deplorables.” It appeared that Alt-America was amassing the power to elect a president whose views substantially aligned with its own.

Neiwert excels at tracking not just the movement and growth of extremist organizations but also their internal rifts and sectarian divisions. For example, his account of the Bundy standoff in Nevada documents the rancorous squabbling that broke out between militia factions at the ranch. One conflict centered on the subject of Eric Holder, then Obama’s attorney general: Some militia members dismissed the idea he was planning to launch a drone strike on the ranch; others fervently insisted it would happen. “Paranoid rumors are not only common at gatherings of anti-government Patriots,” Neiwert writes, “they’re practically the entire raison d’être for the get-togethers in the first place.” Likewise, another section of Alt-America fastidiously tracks how the Three Percent militia fractured following a disagreement among its leaders over whether the group should devote its resources to forming an off-the-grid separatist community. When the idea was vetoed, its main proponent promptly absconded to the Idaho wilderness and named his splinter group, confusingly, the “III Percent Patriots.”

For those who study the right, this attention to detail is indispensable and, at times, darkly amusing. But Neiwert’s painstaking cataloging of these distinctions sometimes ends up undermining his overarching suggestion that far-right factions have come together in the age of Trump as a coherent political force. Ultimately, he depicts a far right that is deeply fragmented and often incompetent. By his account, these groups have rarely enjoyed a cozy relationship with one another, let alone with the majority of American conservatives. While right-wing extremists of all types undoubtedly congregate on some of the same internet forums, Neiwert offers little evidence that the various strains of Alt-America—rural sovereign-citizen militias, long-standing neo-Nazi and Klan chapters, and the new generation of college-educated alt-right media personalities—have begun building meaningful alliances with each other.

What Alt-America confirms is that despite their long and violent history, organized white supremacists have been, and still are, fringe groups with limited reach. While the alt-right enjoyed a burst of media attention during the 2016 presidential election, its world of obscure, irony-laced memes has largely failed to resonate offline. Furthermore, if what the far right has called its “largest rally in decades” amounted to no more than several hundred people with tiki torches winding their way through downtown Charlottesville, they are not doing well. For a sense of proportion, consider that a pro-refugee rally at the statehouse in Boise, Idaho—a city with a population of about 200,000 that is nearly 90 percent white—drew almost 1,000 people in November 2015.

Despite the energy the alt-right gained during the election, it also appears to be splintering in the wake of the deadly Charlottesville rally—or at least undergoing a serious internal reckoning. The rally was disowned by a number of prominent right-wing figures, such as former Breitbart staffer Milo Yiannopoulos and Gavin McInnes, founder of the “Western chauvinist” fraternity the Proud Boys. Journalist Angela Nagle, who has tracked the alt-right’s online evolution for years, wrote in August, “In all of my time observing the alt-right, I have never seen its adherents so uncertain, floundering, excuse-making, and on the back foot.” Since then, rather than taking up the mantle of vigilante violence, the majority of the alt-right’s adherents have retreated to the safety of their computer screens. When one of their “free speech” rallies in Boston was dwarfed by a counterprotest, the organizers announced that over 60 other rallies they had planned would instead “be conducted through online and other media.” And when Richard Spencer returned to Charlottesville in early October 2017, he joined a “group of about 40 or 50” for a demonstration that lasted ten minutes.

Even in these relatively small numbers, of course, white nationalists are able to cause real harm. Open displays of hate—cross-burnings, torchlit marches—are by their nature designed to shock and intimidate. But acts of aggression, and even instances of violence, are not the same as political power. No matter how delighted the alt-right may be to find its preferred candidate in the White House, it didn’t deliver the presidency to Trump. He was helped into office by an antiquated and undemocratic electoral college system, by loyal Republican voters, and by the flaws of the Clinton campaign, which spent more effort trying to capture a slice of the Republican base than appealing to disaffected voters in the Rust Belt.

Since the 1970s, the SPLC has monitored extremist groups across the nation and attempted to fight them through the law. It has scored multiple victories on this front, including the lawsuit that brought down the Aryan Nations. In 1998, Idaho residents Victoria Keenan and her son Jason were driving back from a wedding when their car backfired on a road near the Aryan Nations compound. Mistaking the sound for gunfire, armed guards at the compound chased and shot at the Keenans’ car with assault rifles and eventually ran it into a ditch. The Keenans were then held at gunpoint and beaten. Represented by the SPLC, they filed a civil suit and were awarded $6.3 million in damages in 2000, bankrupting and effectively ending the Aryan Nations.

This is to say that the SPLC (a group to which I have donated many times) serves an important function, and its methods for extinguishing the material resources of violent extremists remain formidable. But because the organization targets only the loudest and most obviously threatening displays of racial hatred, its mission can occasionally distract from more insidious forms of racism that are woven into the fabric of everyday life. In a surly column in The Nation titled “King of the Hate Business,” the late Alexander Cockburn skewered the SPLC’s frequent solicitations for donations, which tend to be tethered to ominous statistics showing a rise in the number of hate groups. As Cockburn noted, these purported surges of hate seem never-ending, even though, at the time of his writing, the organization held over $170 million in net assets and revenue that exceeded its expenses by more than $14 million.

Some of that money, Cockburn suggested, could be directed toward helping workers fired in a union drive, immigrants facing deportation, or those incarcerated in “the endless prisons and death rows across the South, disproportionately crammed with blacks and Hispanics.” What he meant is that racial injustice is most often divorced from the spectacle of swastika-waving neo-Nazis and instead realized through more quotidian inequalities, such as residential and school segregation, the racial wealth gap, a broken criminal justice system, and the funneling of nonwhite workers into low-wage or precarious job markets. These conditions threaten the wellbeing and lives of millions, putting black Americans in particular at disproportionate risk of material hardship as well as diminished physical and mental health and life expectancy.

This is important to keep in mind as many prominent liberals continue to contrast Trump—whose overtly racist and xenophobic comments often resemble alt-right positions—with more restrained Republican politicians. Writers for publications such as The Atlantic and Mother Jones and celebrities such as Ellen DeGeneres have lately embraced George W. Bush—forgetting (or forgiving) his administration’s invasion of Iraq, mishandling of Hurricane Katrina, and series of tax cuts for the wealthy—simply because the Bush family has criticized Trump. So, too, have liberals praised Republican senators John McCain, Jeff Flake, and Bob Corker for their rebukes of the president’s extremist rhetoric. These remain the same legislators who have cut into the social safety net, crafted tax policies that redistribute wealth upward, and deprived millions of people of affordable health care. The political danger is less the alt-right than it is its established counterpart.