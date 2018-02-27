In fact, the funds committed to the program were far from massive. The original appropriation for the Office of Economic Opportunity, the new agency that coordinated the program, was a paltry $800 million. Nor were the funds directed mainly at black people: As Zeitz makes clear, the program was actually designed as a way for poor people of all races to build institutions to help themselves, with modest help from the federal government. But urban politicians, most of them fellow Democrats, did not like the way the OEO changed the balance of power in their districts. The OEO emboldened activists to improve city services without needing to appeal to local politicians for federal funds—which they’d previously doled out in return for loyalty at election time. “We are experiencing a class struggle in the traditional Karl Marx style,” one Syracuse official bristled, “and I do not like it.”

Ironically, the most popular and enduring achievements of the Great Society had no mass movement behind them and ended up being the most costly of all. Policy experts and liberal congressmen had long advocated plans for what became Medicare and Medicaid. The AFL-CIO lobbied hard for the legislation and successfully beat back resistance from the American Medical Association. But no one marched on Washington or other cities to demand that the government cover the health care expenses of millions of Americans.

The contrast should be obvious: When government gives most Americans what they want and need, few care about the ideological motivations behind it. But when liberal Democrats are viewed as favoring a racial minority, particularly an “ungrateful” one, at the expense of the white majority, they court electoral disaster. To his everlasting credit, LBJ understood the political risks of championing both civil rights and an end to poverty but chose to act morally anyway, betting that the loss of the white South would not end his party’s hold on power.

Perhaps he would have won that wager, if he had not turned the Vietnamese civil war into a test of American “resolve” in the global conflict with communism. Zeitz quotes one of Johnson’s typically crude rationales for hurling thousands of lives and billions of dollars into the debacle of Indochina: “If I don’t go in now, and they show later that I should have, they’ll push … Vietnam up my ass every time.”

That LBJ worried mainly about what hawks at home would think of him reveals his assumption that the United States could have its way in the Third World whenever its leaders chose to make the effort. After all, its proxy forces had put the Shah back in power in Iran and toppled a head of state in Guatemala, when he sought to expropriate lands belonging to the United Fruit Company. And in the spring of 1965, Johnson dispatched 22,000 troops to the Dominican Republic, where they stopped a left-wing former president from returning to power. How could North Vietnam, which the president famously dismissed as a “raggedy-assed, little fourth-rate country,” defeat a force equipped with the most abundant and advanced arsenal on the planet? Somehow, the stalemate in Korea a little over a decade before had fallen into a memory hole.

The Great Society at home was rooted in confidence that the United States would continue to dominate the international economy, and its military supremacy would endure into the indefinite future. It mattered, of course, that LBJ had a talented and loyal staff to help him enact far-reaching policies to improve the lives of most Americans. But his foreign policy and Pentagon teams, headed by Dean Rusk and Robert McNamara, seemed just as capable and dedicated until their rosy assessment of the war in Vietnam made them look like fools—and fools willing to countenance the bloody devastation of an entire country at that.

Historians with a more analytical bent than Zeitz maintain that the legislative victories of the Johnson years represent an anomaly in America’s political culture, which is typically dominated by corporations and politicians hostile to even modest redistributions of wealth and power to workers and the poor. For Julian Zelizer, it was only LBJ’s good fortune in having Goldwater as his opponent “that created unusually good conditions in Congress for passing domestic bills.” For Jefferson Cowie, the “great exception” of the New Deal and Great Society depended critically on solid backing from white working-class voters. The anti-poverty program coupled with the Immigration Act of 1965 unintentionally eroded that base. The “Reagan revolution,” writes Cowie, was simply a “restoration” of the individualism that had been the norm in governance before the Great Depression and the early decades of the Cold War. He does not abandon hope for another age of bold reform. But neither, he warns, should one ignore the reality that FDR and LBJ presided over “an extraordinarily unique period in American history.”

I take a more sanguine view. Despite the brevity of the Great Society, many of its key achievements endure. The Civil Rights Act helped countless African Americans, Latinos, and women of all races to secure a higher education and a middle-class job. The GOP Congress may want to strip medical benefits away from the elderly and the poor. But if they succeed in doing so, they will almost surely suffer at the polls. And despite Trump’s bigoted tweets and rants, he cannot stop the United States from becoming, over the next few decades, a society with no majority race or ethnic group.

The American taste for individualism will continue to frustrate the hopes of liberals and their sometime leftist allies. But the classic paradox that political scientists Lloyd Free and Hadley Cantril identified during the heyday of the Great Society still holds: Most Americans are “ideological conservatives but operational liberals.” Americans hate “big government,” but they adore state and federal spending—as long as it benefits them and anyone else they regard as deserving that aid: particularly senior citizens, children, and veterans.

In politics, to refrain from advocating bold reforms is as perilous a strategy as promising what you will never be able to achieve. Icarus’s father warned him not to fly so low that the waters of the Mediterranean would dampen his wings and cast him into the sea. Caution will not lift Democrats into a position where they can launch a new era of egalitarian change. But it would certainly help if they had the good fortune to run against candidates with popular ratings as low as Barry Goldwater’s in 1964.