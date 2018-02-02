Karthick Ramakrishnan, a professor of public policy and political science at the University of California, Riverside, told me that “racism and cultural anxiety are long-running strands in American history when it comes to immigrants.”

“That started with anxiety about Catholics, and it’s taken on different guises as different types of immigrant populations come into the U.S.,” he continued, “but what you see in the 1970s is that there were these environmental and resource constraint arguments that were used to make anti-immigrant sentiment and anti-immigrant movements more mainstream.” Later, immigration restrictionists folded national security concerns into their rhetoric. After 9/11, Ramakrishnan noted, anti-immigration groups like Numbers USA and FAIR saw their membership rolls grow. (FAIR was founded by John Tanton, whose Social Contract Press publishes the softcover edition of Raspail’s novel.)

“What’s happened is that in order to expand the adherence to the cause, usually the movement has tried to latch on to other ideas to move beyond the hard core when it comes to the restrictionist movement,” he added. “But I think what you’re seeing now is that with Trump that hard core has actually expanded. People can talk in mainstream company about these concerns about culture and not be painted as as racist.”

Lenz said, “You know from the Ku Klux Klan in the ‘20s and ‘50s to the neo-Nazis in Skokie, Illinois to the alt-right marching on college campuses now, their central argument is that white Americans need to protect the European heritage in America because it is under assault and subject to systematic efforts to get rid of it. It’s ultimately how racists respond to social change.”

Raspail channels that response. “But don’t you ever ask yourself what something like this would mean? The mixture of races, and cultures, and lifestyles?” an elderly professor demands of a refugee-loving hippie early on in the book. “The different levels of ability, different standards of education. Why, it would mean the end of France as we know it, the end of the French as a nation.” The professor then shoots the hippie.

Evidence shows that most terrorist attacks in the U.S. are conducted by whites, not brown Muslims. It also shows that low-wage immigrants are not stealing jobs from their white counterparts. But Trump and his followers also insist that their immigration concerns reflect basic cultural realities. It has nothing to do with race, they say; immigrants just won’t assimilate. They’ll be violent, like the Salvadoran gang MS-13, or they’ll introduce anti-democratic ideas into the pristine temple of American public discourse. Deployed in the service of immigration restrictionism, the idea of a monolithic “Western culture” or “Western civilization” gains a particularly sinister dimension.

The cartoonish violence and garish racism of Camp of The Saints have prevented it from becoming a truly mainstream work. Its influence appears limited mostly to white nationalists, and to a handful of conservative commentators. But its basic premise—that Western culture is at risk from foreign incursion—extends beyond these circles and has become deeply embedded in restrictionist rhetoric.

The example of MS-13 is notable in this respect. The gang is undeniably violent, but its presence in the U.S. can’t be attributed to some nefarious immigration wave. The U.S. government itself bears some responsibility for its existence. Experts agree that the gang grew out of El Salvador’s vicious civil war—a war facilitated, in part, by the U.S. government’s decision to arm the right-wing Salvadoran government against left-wing militias. When death squads murdered Salvadorans, they did so with U.S. money and weapons. Now there is MS-13, and conservative rhetoric frames the gang as proof of a dangerous incoming horde rather than as the byproduct of U.S. intervention.

By inflating the threat of MS-13 and ignoring its real origins, restrictionists are better able to pretend that their policies serve national security. MS-13 isn’t a useful ploy just for Trump: Republican Ed Gillespie also featured the group in ads for his failed campaign for Virginia governor. For Attorney General Jeff Sessions, the group is a convenient excuse to expand the focus of the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces.

Muslim-Americans will recognize the tactics. Trump had barely taken office before he tried to ban incoming nationals from seven predominantly Muslim countries. The bans protected national security, the government argued. This did not persuade the courts, which understood the bans for what they were: a revival of the racial prejudices that have historically informed American immigration law, such as the Chinese Exclusion Act of 1882. Amidst all the fearmongering over religious extremism, it’s possible to hear whispers of older fears: The Italians are violent; the Chinese will never assimilate; Catholics want to place America under papal rule. The Anti-Defamation League reports that 83 percent of extremism-related murders in the U.S. are committed by white supremacists, and statistically, undocumented immigrants are no more prone to crime than any other demographic. But facts are usually not as persuasive as fear.

Wrote Raspail in 1993, “It is said that history does not repeat itself. That’s very foolish. The history of our planet is made up of successive voids and of the ruins that others have strewn about as they each had their turn, and that some have at times regenerated.” These are the truest lines he ever penned. We stumble over ruins, repeating past sins, but the sins aren’t the decadence or tolerance or pity that Raspail feared. The sins are fear and hatred.

