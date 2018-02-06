The movie is the third in this universe and delivers the foundation story for the two preceding movies, Cloverfield and 10 Cloverfield Lane (2016). (A fourth, a World War II movie called Overlord, is due in 2018.) The first was a straightforward monster movie, executed in a new way. Blair Witch-style, it was entirely “pieced together” from supposedly found footage, filmed by young New Yorkers taken by surprise at a party when an enormous beast started smashing up the city. It was thrilling and new and very, very scary.



10 Cloverfield Lane was originally conceived as a standalone film, but was then folded into the Cloverfield universe under Bad Robot’s production. Unlike its predecessor, it plays out in traditional third-person fashion, telling the story of a young woman “rescued” from a car crash by two men living in an underground bunker. John Goodman’s performance as the bunker’s proprietor was particularly terrifying. According to him, there are monsters ravaging the earth’s surface. But is he telling the truth? The principle of the unknown is the chief connective tissue between 10 Cloverfield Lane and Cloverfield, alongside unseen terrifying beasts, of course.

In a whole new departure, The Cloverfield Paradox takes place in space. The excellent Gugu Mbatha-Raw plays Ava, a bereaved mother whose husband is far below on the earth’s surface. Her colleagues are Kiel (David Oyelowo), Tam (Zhang Ziyi), and Mundy (Chris O’Dowd), among others. In one of the movie’s most refreshing features, the cast speaks English but also Mandarin; Tam, in fact, never speaks English.

A big genre change makes sense for the Cloverfield universe as it has played out thus far, and the movie begins promisingly. The crew of the spacecraft Shepard are trying to get a particle accelerator going so that they can generate energy for a war-torn, resourceless earth. In smashing the old Higgs-Boson particle, however, they rip apart spacetime. Oops! The craft is yanked into another dimension, and certain worrying things start happening. An arm comes off. Where did the worms go? What’s yelling in the wall? Will they ever get back to earth? Explanations for the existential conditions of Cloverfield movies one and two start generating, but so do little space-hijinks vignettes.

Scott Garfield / Netflix

In the end, the plot is disappointingly simple. The terrors of the first two movies are explained away in a summary flourish, and their mysteries neutralized. The script is not good. Somebody actually speaks the line, “We are all going mad!” Something about the production values screams television, though it’s difficult to put one’s finger on it. Perhaps the problem is the sheer number of deaths that afflict the crew of the Shepard. Each time one of them is knocked off, a new space-movie cliché comes out: This one is frozen by the space-cold, that one gets exploded out the window. There’s plenty of intrigue and suspicion, but it’s all a bit familiar.