The agency has a dark history. In the 1950s and 1960s, it conducted a campaign of surveillance and harassment against groups that it viewed as threats to the American social order, including civil-rights activists, opponents of the Vietnam War, and other supposed “subversives.” The bureau sent Martin Luther King, Jr. a letter threatening to reveal his “immoral conduct” unless he killed himself. More recently, the FBI has come under criticism for sting operations that coax defendants into carrying out fake terrorist operations, and for labeling “black identity extremists” as potential threats.

Ironically, the FBI’s most egregious breaches of public trust in the modern era occurred under Director James Comey, whom Trump fired last year and has become a critic of president’s war on the agency. The Justice Department, which administers the FBI, has policies that forbid officials from taking actions in criminal investigations of public figures that could influence an imminent election. Nonetheless, Comey made two major interventions in the 2016 presidential race. He publicly castigated Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server, despite bringing no criminal charges against her, then sent a letter to Congress two weeks before Election Day announcing the bureau had reopened its investigation. He followed up two days before Election Day to note that nothing relevant had been discovered, but the damage was already done: His actions may have cost Clinton the election.

Comey’s actions inflicted the very damage to the FBI that they were supposed to prevent. “Comey sought to appease the Republicans whose complaints and criticisms he took seriously enough to address by breaking Justice Department guidelines,” The Atlantic’s Adam Serwer noted after the director’s ouster in May. “But he never seems to have taken Democratic complaints that seriously, or ever feared that their frustration with the FBI would compromise the bureau’s political independence.”

Now, the Republicans are the frustrated ones—and because they control the entire government, they have the power to compromise the FBI’s independence. Trump knows the agency’s credibility isn’t bulletproof. After all, he used Comey’s election antics as a pretext for firing him last May. But the allegations of anti-Republican partisanship within the FBI, as detailed in a declassified memo released last week by House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes, don’t hold up to scrutiny. Instead, the memo’s release appears to be the latest salvo in a growing Republican campaign to protect the president from further political damage by discrediting and delegitimizing the Justice Department and the FBI. Such a move would give Trump enough of a pretext to oust Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein or special counsel Robert Mueller and bring the Russia investigation to a halt.

Ousting Mueller and Rosenstein would be a constitutional crisis and a blow to the American rule of law. But the long-term impact of his attacks extends beyond the Russia case. Trump and his allies have taken a wrecking ball to post-Watergate reforms that were designed to constrain federal law enforcement. Among the pillars of those reforms are the House and Senate intelligence committees, which Congress created to keep U.S. intelligence agencies in check. Instead of fulfilling that duty, Nunes engaged in partisan stunts that have shredded House Intelligence Committee’s credibility for the foreseeable future.