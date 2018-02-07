In many ways, Wheeler is similar to Pruitt. Both men are climate-change deniers who speak in a disciplined legalese, thereby avoiding political gaffes. But environmentalists should consider Wheeler a more egregious nominee. His conflicts of interests are certainly worse: Pruitt may have worked closely with the fossil fuel industry before taking office, but Wheeler worked for the fossil fuel industry. Before he took office, Pruitt indirectly raised money from conservative dark money groups to stop the EPA regulations he’s now in charge of. But Wheeler directly raised money for the same Republican Senators who are evaluating his nomination, the Intercept reported on Wednesday.

When Pruitt worked with polluters, he did so to advance his own political career; when Wheeler did it, he helped advance the career of Inhofe, the Senate’s most outspoken denier. Wheeler also publicly defended alt-right hero Milo Yiannopolous, who was banned from Twitter after he directed his Twitter followers to hurl racist abuse at comedian Leslie Jones.

Pruitt hasn’t decided whether to challenge the endangerment finding, the EPA document that deems carbon dioxide a pollutant that should be regulated under the Clean Air Act. On Tuesday, Kaufman reported that Wheeler “could be the man to lead that assault,” because the document was based on a scientific report from the U.N. Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change:

In March 2010, [Wheeler] accused the IPCC of blurring “the lines between science and advocacy” and functioning “more as a political body than a scientific body.” He suggested the EPA could “reconsider its endangerment finding without almost exclusively relying upon the IPCC,” according to remarks posted to his website.

And yet, considering how Senate Democrats challenged Pruitt during his confirmation hearing, there hasn’t yet been much public outcry from Senate Democrats about Wheeler. His confirmation hearing in November was an opportunity for Democrats to raise hell, and to be fair, Senator Sheldon Whitehouse was prepared with intense questioning about Wheeler’s ties to Murray Energy. But as The Washington Post pointed out, Democrats as a whole “trained most of their critical fire” on Kathleen Hartnett-White, Trump’s nominee to lead the White House Council on Environmental Quality. They was effective: Last week, Trump withdrew Hartnett-White’s nomination. But Wheeler’s nomination remains, and as Kaufman noted on Tuesday, “Democrats seem more at ease” with it. “No Democrat raised concerns about Wheeler last week during Pruitt’s first Senate hearing since taking office,” Kaufman wrote.

There’s no shortage of ammunition against Wheeler, if Democrats want it. Just like Pruitt, Wheeler has criticized Trump harshly in the past. In 2016, he called the president a “bully” who should have been “disqualified” from running his campaign. Also like Pruitt, Wheeler’s concerns about Trump have suddenly vanished. Perhaps he no longer believes Trump is a bully, or perhaps he sees an opportunity to accomplish what his bosses at Murray have wanted for years: the swift destruction of the environmental regulatory state. If and when Pruitt leaves the agency, he’ll have a perfect successor in place to do just that.