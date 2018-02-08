This has repercussions for America’s sense of itself. In a book published last year on the refugee crisis, the former British Foreign Minister David Miliband argued that the modern idea of the West is a post-War ideological formulation. In describing Roosevelt and Churchill’s 1941 Atlantic Charter, he cited the German minister Joschka Fischer, who called it the “birth certificate for the West.” That document set out goals for allied states, with a special focus on human rights. Crucially, it was tethered by the war that had just occurred. The “high ideals that some Western leaders brought into global debate,” as Miliband put it, were defined by the absolute opposition to all that Nazism represented. In Germany, the source of the wound, Hitler’s Mein Kampf was banned, as were the Nazi Party and its insignia.

The drift of American political discourse—at the street level and at the presidential—from the ideals of the Atlantic Charter has had a number of consequences. The chief one is an ambient feeling of the surreal, of the world turned upside down—the element that makes Zingales’s line about Hitler’s early work seem so funny. It must be especially surreal for every conservative who identified their country with those veterans who fought in the name of those ideals. When your country feels suddenly unfamiliar, it is hard to know how to have political conversations or where to look for representation.

The free and easy way in which a writer like Katie Roiphe throws out references to secret police is linked to the general confusion surrounding the twentieth century. She approvingly cited a source who called the new feminism “Maoist,” without explaining how. She calls the “feminist tweets ... recognizably Trumpian.” She compared writers to the “secret police,” of which the most famous are the Gestapo and the Stasi.

In framing a group of feminists as metaphorical instruments of a totalitarian state, Roiphe and other #MeToo critics suggest that dissent—which is really what the new wave of feminist activism against workplace abuse is, since most of the people she names are young workers—is oppression. When a person with a prominent voice suggests that they are being victimized for their beliefs, they are engaging in a kind of politics that refuses conversation. It is not all that different from the rhetoric of white grievance that Trump perpetuates, and that has led otherwise mainstream conservatives to increasingly ally with fringe elements solely to irritate liberals.

People on the left have been careless with history too. American socialists have a tricky job when they reclaim the writings of Marx and friends from history. The political theory of socialism and communism are not the same as the material histories they accompanied. But maybe because many American leftists have little personal connection to the various regimes of the twentieth century—in Russia and the USSR, in China, in Cambodia, in Ethiopia, and many other places—Twitter leftists sometimes feel entitled to joke about Maoism or toy with the iconography of the USSR without much thought to the people, alive and dead, who lost their lives and their family to the violent police forces, famines, and purges of the twentieth century.

I don’t want to be the pompous joke police any more than I want to come across like a “low-level secret policeman in a new totalitarian state,” as Roiphe put it. But across the political spectrum, we need to pay more attention to the way that we dredge the previous century for metaphors and anecdotes. The American valorization of the men and women who conquered Hitler and preserved the West’s freedom was always flawed and inflected by the ideological convenience of the post-War decades, which were characterized by a different flavor of white supremacy and social conservatism. But the memory of Hitler, Stalin, Mao, and others does not belong solely to those who love the armed forces over everybody else. It belongs to the victims of their regimes and to every generation who inherited the world that they scarred. We owe it to ourselves—our peers and those we disagree with alike—to treat history with care.