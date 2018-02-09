The term “cloud computing” is something of a misnomer. Data stored on the cloud may feel like it’s floating freely in the ether because it’s accessible at a moment’s notice, but it’s still stored in physical locations somewhere on planet Earth. Under a new bill backed by a bipartisan group of senators, known as the CLOUD Act, data stored on that cloud could soon be more readily accessible to the federal government and foreign governments around the world.

Everything you see on the Internet—emails, tweets, search results, funny videos, this article—physically exists as electrons humming inside a computer server. Sometimes those servers are owned by individuals, as we’ve learned in excruciating detail from Hillary Clinton over the past few years. But our digital lives and deepest secrets are generally held by corporations like Amazon, Google, and Microsoft in climate-controlled warehouses scattered around the world.

One of those data centers, owned by Microsoft in Dublin, Ireland, is at the center of a current Supreme Court case. In 2013, federal prosecutors obtained a warrant to access a personal email account held by the tech giant that they believed was connected to a drug-related crime. While Microsoft could access the data from the United States, the company argued that the emails’ physical presence in Ireland placed it beyond the Justice Department’s reach under current federal law.

That law—the Electronic Communications Privacy Act of 1986—predates the world’s near-universal adoption of the Internet, but still defines how federal law enforcement and tech companies interact when trying to obtain data. “ECPA sat on a stool with three legs: one for the provider, one for law enforcement, and one for user privacy,” Chris Calabrese, vice president for policy at the Center for Democracy and Technology (CDT), said. “The provider gets a consistent system, law enforcement knows the standard, and users could know their information would have a high bar for privacy.”