Because the U.S. president is the head of state as well as the head of government, his words carry special weight in issues of national identity. As a settler country repeatedly infused by waves of immigration and the enforced migration of enslaved people, the United States has always asked itself, “What is an American?” History shows that presidents have had an outsized role in shaping the answer to that question with their words alone. One of the pivotal events in defining American identity was the Immigration Act of 1924, which sharply limited the number of immigrants admitted into the country and set up a quota system which privileged Northwestern European and Scandinavian countries over Southern European and Eastern European ones, while reducing African and Arab immigration to a trickle and excluding Asians entirely.

In the introduction to the 2006 essay collection Who Belongs in America? Presidents, Rhetoric, and Immigration, Vanderbilt University Communications professor Vanessa Beasley noted that the Immigration Act was shaped by the “inflammatory presidential discourse” of presidents who had left office long before 1924, notably Theodore Roosevelt and Woodrow Wilson. Roosevelt helped popularize eugenicist sentiments with a famous 1902 letter (which was reprinted in a book that same year), warning of the dangers of “race suicide” if “decadence and corruption” leads successful Americans to not have children. Although known as a proponent of the “melting pot,” Roosevelt’s attack on “hyphenated Americans” fueled nativist sentiments.

In a different essay in that collection, the historian Robert Ferrell wrote that Woodrow Wilson, in his five-volume History of the American People, “announced in its fourth volume that everything had been going well in the United States until the 1880s when there was a new immigration of people from Eastern Europe.” In 1916, as president, Wilson spoke against “immigrants who have poured the poison of disloyalty into the very arteries of our national life.”

In policy terms, the real impact of the words Roosevelt and Wilson uttered came after they were out of office. They paved the way for the 1924 Immigration Act, even if they didn’t live to see it.

The same power of presidential rhetoric can be seen in the Immigration and Nationality Act of 1965, which overturned the racist quota system in the 1924 act. The law was only made possible because of earlier presidents Harry Truman and Dwight Eisenhower, who challenged the public’s acceptance of the 1924 act and an equally xenophobic one in 1952. In policy terms, Truman and Eisenhower had paltry success: Congress overrode Truman’s veto of the 1952 act. But if they lost the short-term policy battle, Truman and Eisenhower won the long-term rhetorical battle.

In vetoing the 1952 act, Truman said, “Today, we are ‘protecting’ ourselves, as we were in 1924, against being flooded by immigrants from Eastern Europe. This is fantastic.... We do not need to be protected against immigrants from these countries—on the contrary we want to stretch out a helping hand, to save those who have managed to flee into Western Europe, to succor those who are brave enough to escape from barbarism, to welcome and restore them against the day when their countries will, as we hope, be free again.” And in a speech that year, while running for president, Eisenhower described America as a nation open to all: “The whole world knows that to these shores came oppressed peoples from every land under the sun, that there they found homes, jobs and a stake in a bright, unlimited future.”

“By defining immigration legislation as a tool of foreign policy,” historian James Aune wrote in Who Belongs in America?, “Truman and Eisenhower were able to lay the groundwork for the eventual elimination of the racist national origin restrictions of the 1924 and 1952 acts.”

Truman and Eisenhower teach the same lesson as Roosevelt and Wilson: The rhetorical power of the presidency has a ripple effect that lasts longer than one’s term in office. The implications for the present are clear. As Levy argues in his essay for the Niskanen Center (italics his, bold mine):

“Ignore the tweets, ignore the language, ignore the words” is advice that affects a kind of sophistication: don’t get distracted by the circus, keep your eye on what’s going on behind the curtain. This is faux pragmatism, ignoring what is being communicated to other countries, to actors within the state, and to tens of millions of fellow citizens. It ignores how all those actors will respond to the speech, and how norms, institutions, and the environment for policy and coercion will be changed by those responses. Policy is a lagging indicator; ideas and the speech that expresses them pave the way.

By empowering authoritarian and racist sentiments, and acclimatizing the Republican Party to accept those sentiments, Trump is reshaping American political discourse today in ways that could lead to reprehensible laws long after he’s left office.