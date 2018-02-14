Lead did not turn Flint children into idiots. Stop saying so. https://t.co/0JrtoKOSDJ (via @kdrum) pic.twitter.com/bOc4EIrVIA — Mother Jones (@MotherJones) February 9, 2018

But Drum’s analysis is based on a misunderstanding of how lead poisoning works, and the status of Flint’s water. Lead has not been “removed” from the city’s water system: State test results released Tuesday found that five out of nine schools in Flint had at least one test that exceeded the federal threshold for lead this year. In one elementary school, 14 of 93 tests registered lead levels of 15 parts per billion or more, and two sites registered more than 100 parts per billion. An Associated Press report last month showed that, in the waning months of 2017, four schools and care facilities in Flint had elevated levels of lead in their water.

Even if lead was removed in 2016, the effects of lead on a child’s brain wouldn’t have vanished, said Dr. Philip Landrigan, a pediatrician and the dean for global health at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. Landrigan is a global expert on lead, one of the first scientists to show how lead causes brain damage in children. “Even the very lowest levels of exposure, we know that lead erodes a child’s IQ, shortens attention span, and disrupts their behavior,” he said. “We know when we do follow-up studies that children exposed when they were kids are more likely to be dyslexic, have behavioral problems, and get in trouble with the law. There’s no question about that.”

Drum’s claim that lead wouldn’t have a big impact on eight-year-olds’ reading levels also doesn’t withstand scrutiny: Children who are eight years old today were four or five in 2014, when the water crisis began, and thereby were within the age window that Drum cites. And he was right about that much: Landrigan said lead exposure is the most damaging for children ages 1-5, because their brains and bodies are developing rapidly. But “it doesn’t just come to a stop at age six,” he said. “Really there’s potential for damages into the early 20s.” In addition, lead exposure tends to be chronic, because exposure to tainted paint or water tends to be long-term. Landrigan said it’s likely that an eight-year-old child with lead in her blood has carried it for years.

None of this is to say, definitively, that Flint’s water crisis caused the drop in reading deficiency. “We know there’s million things that can interfere with reading scores in school—everything from the quality of schools to the quality of homes kids come from,” Landrigan said. “Even though I’m a firm believer that lead is terrible for kids, I don’t feel comfortable saying lead caused it.” In order to figure out if lead were the culprit, scientists would have to conduct a multi-year study comparing Flint with a non-lead-contaminated area with similar schools, demographics, and reading tests.

Parents in Flint deserve to know that their worries are legitimate, and so do parents of children across the country who are exposed to lead. The CDC reports that “at least 4 million households have children living in them that are being exposed to high levels of lead. There are approximately half a million U.S. children ages 1-5 with blood lead levels above 5 micrograms per deciliter, the reference level at which CDC recommends public health actions be initiated.” Technically, there is no safe blood level of lead in children. In December 2016, a Reuters investigation found “almost 3,000 areas” in America “with poisoning rates far higher than in the tainted Michigan city.”