Clint Eastwood’s new movie is called The 15:17 to Paris. The title refers to a train that in 2015 was traveling from Amsterdam to Paris. On the train were 300-odd people, including three American friends named Spencer Stone, Anthony Sadler, and Alek Skarlatos. Stone and Skarlatos were off-duty servicemen, Sadler their childhood playmate. Also on board was Ayoub El Khazzani, a man from Morocco who went into the toilet and then emerged from it shirtless but holding an assault rifle. He also carried a boxcutter and a handgun and a lot of ammunition. Khazzani would claim to to be hungry and homeless, seeking to rob passengers, but prosecutors interpreted his crime as one of terror based on his internet use. The first man to resist Khazzani was a Frenchman known only as Damien A.—he fell to the ground. The second man to throw himself at Khazzani was shot and injured badly—his name was Mark Moogalian. Then Stone barreled toward him. Khazzani tried to shoot him with his rifle, but it didn’t go off. Stone, Sadler, and Skarlatos restrained Khazzani, knocked him out, then Stone tended to Moogalian’s neck wounds.

That is the whole premise of the The 15:17 to Paris. The climactic train sequence is heroic and thrilling, but it lasted only a few minutes in each of its participants’ lives. So, Eastwood has had to reach deeply into cinema’s bag of tricks to flesh the story out into a movie. His major “move” has been to cast the real participants in this real-life drama in the film: Stone, Sadler, Skarlatos, Moogalian, and Moogalian’s wife all play themselves. This means that Moogalian reenacts the moment where he lay on the ground and bled from an artery in his neck. His wife reenacts her pleas to her husband that he stay with her in this life. Khazzani does not play himself, of course, nor do we learn anything about his unclear motives.

It also means that Stone, Sadler, and Skarlatos have re-lived a few minutes of action, informed by reflexes and training, as 94 minutes that reposition the rest of their lives as inevitably leading up to that moment. They as a group are the heroes of the film, but Stone takes the lead role.

We begin with childhood. Stone is a mischievous kid, forever getting in trouble with his partner in crime, Skarlatos. The pair is obsessed with guns and war. Stone has a closet full of imitation weapons. I’m not sure it’s supposed to be disturbing to watch the friends—plus Sadler, once they meet him outside the principal’s office—shoot at each other in a war game in the woods, but it is. Judy Greer and Jenna Fischer play Stone’s and Skarlatos’s mothers throughout the movie. Both are good actresses, but I had to cover my eyes during an abominably scripted scene at the boys’ school. A teacher suggests that the kids have ADHD. Greer storms out, announcing, “My god is bigger than your statistics.” Spencer Stone is also religious. Throughout the movie, the war-obsessed boy turned soldier un-ironically prays for God to “make me an instrument of your peace.”