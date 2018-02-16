U.S. Olympic figure skater Mirai Nagasu landed the notoriously challenging triple axel on Monday night, making national and athletic history. She also made it into New York Times writer Bari Weiss’s Twitter feed. Retweeting a video of Nagasu’s jump, Weiss wrote in a now-deleted tweet: “Immigrants: They get the job done.”

Twitter users and follow-up articles quickly pointed out that Nagasu isn’t an immigrant. She was born and raised in California. Supermodel Chrissy Teigan noted that Weiss’s atrocious tweet is part of a long tradition of racism against Asian Americans by othering them as perpetual foreigners. In an equally atrocious response, Weiss chalked her mistake up to “poetic license,” claiming her tweet was a reference to the play Hamilton and said the backlash was “another sign of civilization’s end.”

But Weiss’s tweet is not just a racist mischaracterization of Nagasu. It’s also a reflection of the “good immigrant” narrative, which celebrates immigrant labor, rather than immigrants, and further implies that not all immigrants—and thus not all Americans or people—are equal. Weiss finds herself among other well-intentioned pro-immigration voices on this front, including Illinois Senator Dick Durbin, who, in a Senate floor speech Tuesday morning, similarly expounded on the “good immigrant” narrative. In this case, Durbin co-opted the achievements of another Asian American athlete at the games, snowboarder Chloe Kim, who like Nagasu was born and raised in California: “Kim’s story is the story of immigration in America,” Durbin said. He also declared that Kim’s father, Jong Jin Kim, who is an immigrant, was “[a] man who might not have passed some of the merit-based tests that we’re hearing around here,” referencing the Trump administration’s restrictionist stance on immigration. Esther Yu Hsi Lee of ThinkProgress made a similar argument—writing that each athletic achievement “pokes holes into the Trump administration’s criticism that only worthy-enough immigrants and their progeny should be welcomed into the United States.”

The right and alt-right use Asians to aid in their own immigration argument: that some people are just plain better than others.

Durbin and Lee, who is a Dreamer herself, rightly celebrate the legacies of immigrants and people of color. They also rightly recognize the sacrifices made as part of the complicated decisions inherent to migration and resettlement. But even as they renounce the Trump administration’s merit-based immigration talk, Lee and Durbin espouse the foundational mythology of U.S. meritocracy: that, with hard work and perseverance in service of self and country, one can earn and deserve a place in the United States. But these athletes’ Olympic medals do not retroactively justify their parents’ immigration. A spot on the national team will not ameliorate the fact that immigrants’ contributions to America’s political, economic, and cultural legacies came at great cost: For generations, the U.S. government and corporate America exploited the lives and labor of black and brown people abroad and at home. The United States owes it to immigrants and people of color to commit to humane immigration policies, with or without hypothetical Olympians and would-be inspirational figures.