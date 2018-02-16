The first year Kathryn Wegner’s daughter was at Groveland Park Elementary School in Saint Paul, there were four kindergarten classes, each with a teacher’s aide. Then the teachers’ aides were cut. Then there were three classes. The first year there was a full-time music teacher, and then they were half-time, and now there is no music teacher. The school nurse is only there a couple of days a week. There is no librarian.

So when Wegner—a former teacher herself, though not in Minnesota—heard that the union was holding a community training session on school funding, she signed up. She joined a TIGER team, and learned that school funding wasn’t keeping up with inflation. “A teacher’s working conditions are students’ learning conditions,” she notes. “While wages and benefits are really important and they deserve fair compensation, they also can use their strength and their numbers and their expertise to really be leaders for investment in public education, on curriculum initiatives, on changing discipline policies.” Parents, she says, really respond to the teachers’ leadership on these issues—it helps them see that the teachers share their concern for their children.

The funding research done in the TIGER teams and by union researchers culminated in a report looking at the district’s funding problems. In another unusual move for teachers—but one that seems to have paid off—the union focused on specific businesses located in their city and state, challenging their spending on lobbying for tax cuts that defund the schools. Making the corporations, not the school district, the enemy allowed them to make an offer to the district to work together, rather than at cross purposes. Union members and parents attended a speech by US Bank CEO Richard Davis and asked him to help use his influence to get funding for the schools. They wound up in a meeting with three US Bank executives. “They said, ‘No,’ very politely,” Faber said. “But, just like our traditional contract negotiation, that was stage one. Now, we recoup and we escalate and see what we get at the next time we sit down.”

Another key focus for the SPFT is racial equity. In Minnesota, most of the teachers are white, while many of the students are not. Minnesota also has large refugee communities and plenty of English-language learners from a variety of backgrounds. The union’s strike preparations came in the middle of a national Black Lives Matter at School week, with teachers around the country turning their attention to conversations about justice and an end to white supremacy. They also came as the Minnesota Department of Human Rights investigated 43 school districts and charter schools across the state for serious racial disparities in school discipline—in other words, for suspending black and Native students at rates that far exceed those for white students.

The restorative practices program in St. Paul began with teachers’ frustration at under-resourced schools and top-down processes imposed by the district. With help from colleagues in Chicago, they worked with nationally-renowned restorative justice practitioners to build a framework for their schools. Their program, which began with six sites and has expanded each year, aims to keep students in the classroom even when they misbehave, and to allow students to reflect on misbehavior rather than simply being punished for it. “It is not perfect, but it is a way that student and educator voices are being heard to repair harm and build community instead of just perpetuating the school-to-prison pipeline,” Faber says.