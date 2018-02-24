Neither Onwukua nor co-moderator Ashley Carter, IWF’s director of coalitions,

mentioned this uncomfortable truth, either. Instead, they focused on convincing attendees of the importance of the female vote. Women, they noted, make up the majority of the U.S. population and of the popular vote. Since 1964, women have consistently outvoted men in state, local, and presidential elections, with the gap steadily rising, according to the Rutgers Center for American Women in Politics.

The Republican Party is winning white women overall, as Trump in 2016 and Mitt Romney in 2012 won the majority of their vote. But polling trends give conservatives reason for concern. The UCLA Higher Education Research Institute recently found that 41 percent of college women identified as “liberal” or “far left,” an all-time high for the 51-year-old survey, and that those young women were far more politically engaged than ever before. A Wall Street Journal/NBC News survey in December found that women overwhelmingly want Democrats to control Congress. And though black women don’t identify with the Democratic Party as much as they used to, a recent poll showed just one percent side with the GOP.

How to reverse this trend? Onwukua and Carter suggested that the problem is merely rhetorical. “Sometimes we see our right-of-center leaders becoming a little tone deaf,” Onwukua said. She didn’t cite any examples of sexist comments, instead recalling Romney’s infamous assertion that 47 percent of Americans pay no income tax. “You really want to care about what you’re saying,” Carter said. “Women, they will see right through you.” A slide in their PowerPoint presentation drove the point home: “ COMPASSIONATE .”

There was no mention at the boot camp of the growing #MeToo movement, but an extended section about avoiding “victimhood.” Onwukua said parents need to teach their girls not to fear men, but to be “allies,” and not to accept liberal notions of rape culture on college campuses. “In a perfect world, you can wear what you want, drink what you want ... but we do not live in a perfect world,” she said. “Be smart about where you are.” Onwukua also suggested that conservative parents make sure their teenage children aren’t only reading left-leaning websites that cover the issue (she cited Bustle). “They’re hearing that men are predators and out there to get them,” she said. “We need to push back against that.”

The Republican Party could certainly appeal to more independent voters, but it would require more than just messaging tweaks. The party would have to show, in its policies, that it cares about closing the gender gap and achieving true equality for women. As Arizona State University professor Miki Kittilson noted in her history of research on female political behavior, “feminist values and social spending appear to be more important to women in the American electorate.” So if conservatives like Onwuka really want to win over more women, they just might have to support paid family leave and starting saying #MeToo.

