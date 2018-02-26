In this fight, gun-control advocates have a powerful silent ally: the U.S. Supreme Court. It’s been almost a decade since the justices agreed to hear a case on the Second Amendment, despite multiple opportunities to do so. Without review by the high court, state courts and lower federal courts effectively have free reign to determine the scope of the “right of the people to keep and bear arms.” Many of those courts have signed off on some of the toughest restrictions on the books in recent years, clearing a path for gun-control activists to take advantage of the post-Parkland moment.

This isn’t how the legal battle over gun restrictions was supposed to go. Gun-rights activists won a massive victory in 2008’s D.C. v. Heller, when the court struck down the District of Columbia’s handgun ban and strict rifles and shotgun regulations. The ruling marked the first time that the court held that the Second Amendment protects an individual right to bear arms. Because of D.C.’s unique status as a federal district rather than a state, the ruling only applied to the U.S. government until McDonald v. Chicago two years later, when the court’s conservative majority applied it to the states, too.

Both sides of those rulings seemed to anticipate legal mayhem after the rulings. “The decision will encourage legal challenges to gun regulation throughout the nation,” Justice Stephen Breyer wrote in his Heller dissent, adding that “litigation over the course of many years, or the mere specter of such litigation, threatens to leave cities without effective protection against gun violence and accidents during that time.” Perhaps in a nod to those concerns, Scalia wrote a passage in his opinion for the Heller majority that explicitly said the ruling shouldn’t call into doubt most existing gun regulations.

Like most rights, the right secured by the Second Amendment is not unlimited. From Blackstone through the 19th-century cases, commentators and courts routinely explained that the right was not a right to keep and carry any weapon whatsoever in any manner whatsoever and for whatever purpose.... Although we do not undertake an exhaustive historical analysis today of the full scope of the Second Amendment, nothing in our opinion should be taken to cast doubt on longstanding prohibitions on the possession of firearms by felons and the mentally ill, or laws forbidding the carrying of firearms in sensitive places such as schools and government buildings, or laws imposing conditions and qualifications on the commercial sale of arms.

Since this sea change, however, the Supreme Court hasn’t taken up another major Second Amendment case. It hasn’t been for a lack of opportunities, either: The court has eschewed cases on issues ranging from trigger locks to age restrictions for purchases. In 2015, the justices turned down a challenge to a Chicago suburb’s assault-weapons ban. (The court never weighed in on the federal assault-weapons ban, which lapsed in 2004.) In 2017, they also declined to review California’s stringent thresholds on applications for a concealed-weapons license. All of the restrictions at hand had been approved by lower courts.

In its 2012 petition on handgun purchases for young adults, the NRA deplored the judiciary’s refusal to broaden the Second Amendment’s scope. “Instead, jurisdictions have engaged in massive resistance to the clear import of those landmark decisions,” the organization warned the justices, “and the lower federal courts, long out of the habit of taking the Second Amendment seriously, have largely facilitated the resistance.”