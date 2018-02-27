On the night of his execution last week, the prediction came true. Alabama executioners struggled to find a workable vein for two and a half hours as they punctured him multiple times across his arms, legs, and groin. “The IV personnel almost certainly punctured Doyle’s bladder, because he was urinating blood for the next day,” Harcourt told NBC News. “They may have hit his femoral artery as well, because suddenly there was a lot of blood gushing out. There were multiple puncture wounds on the ankles, calf, and right groin area, around a dozen.” The team eventually gave up, as the execution warrant expired at midnight.

Both men are symptomatic of America’s aging death rows. In 2013, the latest year with available data, the federal Bureau of Justice Statistics found that death-row inmates waited an average of 15 and a half years between conviction and execution. In states that rarely perform executions, the sentence is effectively life imprisonment with a chance of death. The problem isn’t limited to death row, either: Thanks to mandatory minimums and decades-long sentences, the number of American inmates over age 55 jumped fourfold between 1990 and 2010.

The procedural history of Madison’s case reads like a travelogue through the death penalty’s most persistent flaws. The state court of criminal appeals vacated his first conviction for the murder in 1986 after learning that county prosecutors had struck all seven black potential jurors before the trial. (Madison is also black.) A second trial in 1990 also resulted in his conviction, only to be tossed out again by the appeals court because one of the prosecution’s expert witnesses went beyond the factual record.

At his third trial, in 1994, Madison’s lawyers highlighted his history of mental illness. A psychologist testified for the defense that Madison’s symptoms took the form of paranoid delusions, which may have lessened his culpability when he shot and killed the police officer in 1985. After weighing the aggravating and mitigating circumstances, jurors found him guilty of murder and sentenced him to life imprisonment without parole.

That would have been the end of the legal saga in most of the country, at least where the death penalty is concerned. But Alabama was one of a handful of states that allowed judicial overrides in capital cases. (The state abolished the practice in 2017, as the Supreme Court’s intervention appeared imminent, but didn’t apply it retroactively.) Madison’s third trial judge was Ferrill McRae, who campaigned for his elected post on a tough-on-crime platform and often assigned himself the county’s capital murder cases. McRae overrode the jury and sent Madison to death row.