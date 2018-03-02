The Karl Marx of Peck’s film is, in a bizarre bit of casting, played by the German actor August Diehl. You may remember Diehl as an extremely blue-eyed and anemic-looking Nazi from Inglourious Basterds. Here he is clad in dark wig and brown contact lenses. He begins the movie as a stranger to Engels, played by Stefan Donarske. Marx is broke and bitter (“I’m sick of all you Young Hegelians”). Engels is a rich kid whose father owns the very factory that he has been studying. They are wary of one another at first, but then confess their love of each other’s writing in the parlour of the publisher Arnold Ruge.

Thus begins an intense friendship between the two, as they knock back endless tiny drinks over a game of chess. They run from the cops together. They’re mean to Karl Grün together. It’s more buddy movie than political philosophy. Then, after Marx bounces around Brussels for a bit after being expelled from France, they end up in England to rebrand the League of the Just as the Communist League. Marx is tired and penniless, but on a dramatic beach Engels gives him a pep talk and thus, out of the fires of friendship, The Communist Manifesto is apparently born.

The friendship between Marx and Engels is the center of the movie, although the marriages of each, to Jenny von Westphalen and Mary Burns, respectively, also take up a lot of space. Jenny is a wan but politically engaged partner to Marx, insisting that he go to England to fulfill his destiny. She’ll be fine with the kids, sitting in Brussels with no money. Burns, an Irish factory worker, is played with a very schlocky sensibility by Hannah Steele. She does lots of cheering from the sidelines, winking happily to Engels as he takes the podium at a workers’ meeting.

Among the movie’s charms are Diehl’s cheerful and contact-lensed face, and the pleasant mishmash of French, German, and English that the cast speak. But the movie is lodged in a very strange place with respect to genre. The emphasis on personal relationships and witty-ish dialogue renders The Young Karl Marx more like a British television period drama than a stirring historical epic. The movie closes out with a montage of revolutionary activity in the centuries to come, including burning $100 bills. But none of that urgency makes it in the 1840s. We care much more about Marx’s inability to feed his kids than we do about his writing. We get nothing really affecting or complicated about the workers’ lives, only a stirring speech from Mary Burns about how somebody she knew lost some fingers in an accident.

The political content of the movie is nowhere near sophisticated enough to maintain its interest as a story about human beings. Showing Marx bargaining over the price of a cheap cigar tells us nothing about his understanding of political economy, just that he didn’t have much cash in his pocket. There’s a running gag about how Marx and Engels’s 1845 book The Holy Family was originally supposed to be called Critique of Critical Criticism, or Kritik der kritischen Kritik. This is just about funny to earn a laugh once. But unless you already know the book, you don’t care much about it. And if you know, you have laughed at the title already, and laughing at the same thing twice isn’t always worth the $15 price of a movie ticket.