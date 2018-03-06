Espil, however, is not the lover that the book’s title promises. That honor goes to the rather less operatically-named Herman Rogers, a staunchly loyal friend to Wallis so long as he was safely married to another woman. She claimed was the only man she ever loved—or, at least, that’s what she told his second wife on the latter’s wedding day—and it’s convincing insofar as Wallis seems to have wanted most what she couldn’t have. Rogers, for his part, comes across as the kind of paternalistic man obsessed with protecting his damaged female friends, who prides himself on being the only one to truly understand them. He tells her ghostwriter, of Wallis’s first husband: “he beat, her—and she loved it.” Morton seems to think this kind of man is unusual.

The revelation that Wallis’s heart really belonged to Roger punctures the usual narrative about Wallis and Edward VIII, making it hard to see their controversial marriage as a love story for the ages. It is difficult, for instance, to take at face value the words the king broadcast to the nation in December 1936, that he could not shoulder the burden of his birthright “without the help and support of the woman I love.” But Morton is not the first to suggest that the abdication was the king’s choice alone, and that Wallis only provided him with an excuse to escape from a role he hated—or that for her, it was a disaster. Once he stepped down, she was trapped into marriage with a man she was coming to despise, who had given up the one thing she had ever truly seen in him.

There’s no one to root for in Wallis Simpson’s story. Take the side of the Establishment, trying to preserve the dignity of the Crown against a middle-aged playboy determined to wreck it all out for the love of his social-climbing mistress, and you end up siding with British class prejudice and sexual repression. Take the side of the plucky, wrong(ish)-side-of-the-tracks gal from Baltimore who stole a king’s heart in defiance of his whole stuffy country, and whoops, your heroine is a Nazi.

In his earlier book, Seventeen Carnations, Morton detailed the Duke and Duchess’s close relationship with several higher-ups in Hitler’s cabinet. His title refers to the flowers allegedly delivered to Wallis by Joachim von Ribbentrop, Hitler’s future foreign minister, with whom she was rumored to be having an affair. Neither the extent of their involvement, nor the allegation that Wallis might have been spying for the Germans, has never been proven decisively, yet it is quite clear that the Duke and Duchess were enthusiastic supporters of the Nazi regime. They had not simply befriended the Nazis in the interest of avoiding another war, nor in petulant rage at the way the British establishment had treated them. Morton calls Wallis “nonchalantly racist” and anti-Semitic only as part of an “automatic social reflex”—a product of her time and place, helpless to the shaping effect of her culture.

It’s a delicate sidestep of the story he’s actually telling. Wallis fully embraced the segregationist ethos of her home town of Baltimore, which in 1910 introduced what the New York Times called “the most pronounced ‘Jim Crow’ measure on record,” making it illegal for a black person to buy a home on a majority-white street. In 1925, after she found out that divorce was not as easy as it was rumored to be in either Paris or China, Wallis moved into a hotel in Virginia in order to establish residency in the state and make her separation from her first husband official. There, Morton notes, she whiled away her time with eugenicist Madison Grant’s notorious screed The Passing of the Great Race. For a woman who claimed never to have read a book, her eager absorption of the key tract of scientific racism, a book Hitler called his “Bible,” implies something more than polite acquiescence to the norms of her time.