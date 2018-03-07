West Virginia teachers have a deal. On Tuesday, a compromise reached by a conference committee composed of Democratic and Republican members of the state House and Senate raised public worker pay by 5 percent. Teachers and union representatives said the deal, once signed, is enough to get teachers back in classrooms. “We do believe this is what we were looking for, based on the announcement,” Kym Randolph, a spokesperson for the West Virginia Education Association, said on Tuesday morning. “All three parties—the House, the Senate and the governor—have agreed to the changes that will need to be made to the budget to get to 5 percent.”

So ended a historic strike that had closed public schools across the state for more than a week, galvanizing workers and progressive activists nationwide. In that short time the walkout has come to represent many things: a possible catalyst for similar actions in Oklahoma, Kentucky, and Arizona; a harbinger of a new red-state populism to challenge the reactionary populism of Donald Trump; a resurrection of the glory days of labor politics; and, ultimately, a rare victory for public workers who have been buffeted by hostile, right-to-work statehouses and are bracing for a Supreme Court ruling that could gut union funding. But the way the West Virginia strike ended suggests a more complicated picture, one with ambiguous lessons for workers and their champions.

The teachers were not just demanding a pay raise; they were also calling for reforms to the state’s beleaguered Public Employees Insurance Agency, or PEIA, which is meant to provide all public employees with affordable health insurance. However, teachers I spoke to acknowledged that reforming PEIA would be a drawn-out process that could not be done while the strike was ongoing. As part of his previous attempts to reach a deal, Republican Governor Jim Justice had issued an executive order creating a task force to find sources of funding for PEIA. According to the West Virginia MetroNews, that task force consists of teachers, state employees, and insurance experts. As part of the latest agreement, it will meet on March 13 for the first time.

The pay raise deal may also carry some heavy caveats. Rather than raise severance taxes on natural gas to pay for the salary bump, legislators have apparently decided to cut public spending: The cuts will reportedly come from general services, a subsidy for community college tuition, and tourism funding, among other sources. And though Justice swore on Tuesday that “there’s not a chance on this planet” that the pay raise will lead to Medicaid cuts, Republican legislators have repeatedly threatened that precise outcome. (Further details will be available when legislators release an updated budget, a separate piece of legislation from the pay raise agreement.)