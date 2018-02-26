Such an opportunity presented itself during the 2015-2016 term in the form of Friedrichs v. California Teachers Association, which challenged the constitutionality of agency fees for public school teachers in the Golden State. The justices appeared poised to strike down Abood until the death of Antonin Scalia in February 2016 threw the term into upheaval. The following month, the court announced it had deadlocked in a 4-4 split in Friedrichs. Under the Supreme Court’s rules, an evenly divided ruling leaves the lower courts’ decisions intact and sets no new precedents.

The split effectively punted the agency fee dispute until after the 2016 presidential election. Justice Neil Gorsuch, who was nominated by Trump and confirmed last year, was uncharacteristically silent during Monday’s oral arguments, although he’s widely expected to join his fellow conservatives in the final decision. But the court’s four liberal justices spent Monday’s oral arguments trying to highlight the potential damage of a ruling against the unions, suggesting they were on the back foot.

“What would the difficulties be, if any, if the Court were to overrule Abood?” Justice Elena Kagan asked the union’s lawyer. “What we know is that tangibly, when these kinds of obligations of financial support become voluntary, union membership goes down, union density rates go down, union resources go down,” Franklin replied. “We’ve seen it again and again.”

The court’s conservatives seemed unswayed. “Well, the argument on the other side, of course, is that the need to attract voluntary payments will make the unions more efficient, more effective, more attractive to a broader group of their employees,” Roberts asked. “What’s wrong with that?”

“The studies that I’ve read indicate that, yes, there can be an initial first flush of mobilization and organizing when something like this gets taken away,” Franklin told the chief justice, “but that over the long term, human nature and basic economics dictate that the free-rider problem will become endemic.” He added that this problem would only get worse over time as remaining members are left to carry a higher share of the costs, thus increasing pressure for them to also drop out.

It’s not hard to see the political ramifications if unions lose in Janus. With fewer resources to spend on their core functions, weakening public-sector unions could also hinder the electoral prospects of the Democratic Party, which frequently relies on organized labor’s networks and resources in its political campaigns. That’s one reason why conservative donors and think tanks helped bankroll the Janus case as it worked its way through the lower courts.

For all their protestations of political neutrality, the justices seemed well aware of the case’s potential impact. “I’m asking you whether or not in your view, if you do not prevail in this case, the unions will have less political influence—yes or no?” Kennedy quizzed Frederick, the lawyer representing the public union, at one point.

“Yes, they will have less political influence,” he replied.

“Isn’t that the end of this case?” Kennedy asked.