Barry yearns to leave his life of crime behind: Acting has shaken him out of his depressive stupor, and he sees how he could have an entirely other life on the Golden Coast, unburdened from his sins under the palm trees. And yet he has done terrible things, and terrible things tend to stick. When he tries to extricate himself, a chain reaction of anguish and violence follows.

What makes Barry both so fun and so difficult to watch is that it takes the tired antihero trope and tosses it into a blender with the self-absorption and glossy, often fruitless dreams of Hollywood hopefuls. The show is like The Sopranos meets Party Down (and I’m sure that’s how they pitched it), but it also feels like wholly new terrain. It takes the glimmering Los Angeles myth and asks what would happen if a gangster fell for it. Can a murderer ever use his dirty deeds as the motivation behind a good scene? Is Macbeth best played by someone who has, in reality, killed and can never shake the guilt?

In one episode, Barry strangles a man and, in the next episode, he timidly recites a scene from Glengarry Glen Ross in acting class. He can be far more menacing in his real life than he can ever convey onstage, mainly because he doesn’t want to face up to what he does and mine it for authentic emotion in his work. Later, he turns up at a house party where the guests are mooning over an actor who just got back from shooting a live-action Pinocchio. Barry, uneasy in the networking throng, invites an old Marine buddy, who brings along a group of meathead friends. They end up in a fight. Like the classic protagonists of Hollywood noir, Barry is a man caught between worlds: He is isolated from the shiny set because of his knowledge of the seedy underbelly but never fully comfortable with a life of crime on the fringes.

Barry may be a man of the streets, but he is willing to give it all up for a high-maintenance blonde who needs to feel adored.

In the third episode, Barry has to wait outside a man’s house all day with a sniper rifle. The mark is in a Bolivian crime syndicate, and the Chechens tell Barry he has to take him out or they will kill his mentor. As he waits in an abandoned field in the dark, Barry is silhouetted in glowing green. Suddenly, his phone lights up, and it is Sally, lamenting a failed sitcom audition from earlier that day. “Come on, Sally,” Barry says, trying to console her even as he lines up the aim on his target, “you’re like one of the best actresses I’ve ever seen.” He clearly has more energy and enthusiasm for soothing Sally during her solipsistic meltdown than for shooting to kill. As in the Golden Age of crime flicks, Barry may be a man of the streets, but he is willing to give it all up for a high-maintenance blonde who needs to feel adored.

The show is both a slapstick romp and a ruthless tragedy, in which even the Chechen gangsters get pulled into the mess of emotions. It is, maybe even more than Documentary Now!, a love letter to the movies and the would-be stars who head for Los Angeles to make them. In Hollywood, so many dreams die, and so many careers are shot dead, even before they have a chance to grow. Barry makes that reality literal. In Hader’s dark vision of the world, even contract killers suffer under the cruel caprices of show business. When Barry finally comes clean and delivers a poignant monologue about how and why he became a hit man, his face contorts in a grimace. His acting coach tells him that the speech needs work.