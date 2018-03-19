In laying out his vision of betterment in Enlightenment Now, Pinker confronts alternative trends and looming threats for progress only in order to brush them off. He does not take seriously the risk of major catastrophes, such as the collapse of a recent era of peace or the outbreak of a global pandemic, which he believes is easy to magnify beyond reason. As for environmental degradation, humanity will surely find a way to counteract this in time. “As the world has gotten richer,” Pinker explains, “nature has begun to rebound”—as if the failure of a few prophecies of ecological disaster to come to pass on schedule means the planet is infinitely resilient. Once he gets around to acknowledging that climate change is an actual problem, Pinker spends much of his time attacking “climate justice warriors” for their anti-capitalist hysteria.

Or take inequality. Sure, some perceive a rampant crisis in most nations, but it is all sort of boring and overblown, by Pinker’s lights. “I need a chapter on the topic,” he writes, apparently willing himself to push through his fatigue with the subject, “because so many people have been swept up in the dystopian rhetoric and see inequality as a sign that modernity has failed to improve the human condition.” In his cursory treatment, Pinker tries to downplay currently exploding levels of national inequality, by pointing out that global inequality is declining: Even if the gap between the richest and the rest in individual countries is widening, on a world scale inequality is falling slightly. Never mind that it is within their individual countries that most people are experiencing and responding to inequality, and wreaking havoc because of it. In any case, Pinker argues, it does not matter morally if some people get extremely wealthy, so long as poverty decreases.

Just as in his somewhat literal understanding of violence, Pinker simply cannot see something so straightforward as class rule, which has been massively reestablished in our time of inequality, with all the baleful effects it has had on politics. In a world in which the outsized gains of the rich allow them to live a separate existence from the rest—stooping only to buy elections with dark money and even induce populists to act in their interest—rage is not only an expected but also an understandable result. The fact that these forms of domination and hierarchy are features of the very modernity he wants to lionize is not a possibility Pinker pauses to contemplate. Each of his arguments on the subject is a way of saying he doesn’t think inequality is that important—even as populists across the world are reaping gains from the obvious conclusion that it is.

It is disappointing and unconvincing to see Pinker wave these points aside or use debater’s tricks to minimize them, skating past the contemporary anger at regress or stagnation. This outright refusal to acknowledge a messy picture is revealing. Pinker cannot bring himself to admit the possibility that some things are getting better while others get worse, and that even the best trends are subject to frightening interruption or outright reversal. Pinker’s insistence that all potential qualms about progress—from the environment to inequality—are actually trivial suggests that he is trying to prove an unalloyed optimism no amount of facts could ever establish.

While Pinker elects himself the heir of Enlightenment, his whole approach betrays Enlightenment principles. The very past authorities Pinker invokes did not want to hawk psychic uppers for those in doubt and far more openly advertised the ambivalence of their own belief in progress. They neither claimed that progress was universal nor insisted so monotonously on its indefinite continuation. “Far from basking in cheerful certainty,” as historian of the Enlightenment Peter Gay once put it, thinkers of the time “qualified their hopes with reservations.” And speaking for many, Scottish historian and philosopher David Hume put it bluntly: “No advantages in this world are pure and unmixed.”

Pinker is especially unfaithful to his Enlightenment source in treating progress as a fact that can be proved through endless statistics and information gathering. Immanuel Kant wisely observed that “the problem of progress cannot be solved directly from experience.” “Even if it were found that the human race as a whole had been moving forward and progressing for an indefinitely long time,” he wrote, “no one could guarantee that its era of decline was not beginning at that very moment.” One would simply have to believe it was or was not. A compilation of facts about how awesome life is becoming does not guarantee that it will continue that way. A data dump is not a philosophy of history.

Many Enlightenment thinkers recognized that progress is a provisional faith, precisely because they knew how closely belief in progress resembled the very religion they otherwise wanted to transcend. They understood that the impulse to see human history as a story of progress was closely related to Christian belief. No ancient thinkers had propounded such a doctrine. Christians committed to the idea of reform, however, developed the notion of history as a proving ground for humans, allowing them to participate, to some degree or other, in the unfolding of God’s design. For most Enlightenment thinkers, progress would have to represent Christian beliefs in a more reasoned form.

Kant, for example, thought he could discern a “hidden plan” for universal freedom and equality in the shape of events. To those who sought a guarded optimism, facts served as “signs” of this future, Kant concluded, and he cited the French Revolution as the most startling herald of universal freedom and equality. But he insisted that even an abundance of such signs could never, on their own, establish belief in progress. What facts provide is a catapult for a leap into rational faith. “Hopes for the future perfection of men,” the German philosopher Karl Löwith explained bluntly in a classic study of the philosophy of progress, are “not the result of scientific inference and evidence but a conjecture, the root of which [is] hope and faith.” It is a devastating verdict on Pinker’s enterprise.

Pinker attempts valiantly to sidestep the need for what Kant called “rational faith,” partly by narrowing his inquiry to the most minimal terms of advancement, terms he imagines no one could dispute. From the outset, Pinker insists that he can read progress off simple metrics such as how many people survive childhood and live relatively long. And who could deny that, whatever ultimate ends people care about, they would all like to survive and thrive? But if one claims to be making “the case for humanism,” as Pinker does, isn’t the way people live also important? A lot of people actually care about meaning and even transcendence—living well rather than just living. This is a secondary consideration for Pinker. “It’s easy to extol transcendent values,” he observes, in this spirit, “but most people prioritize life, health, safety, literacy, sustenance, and stimulation.”

Sensing the limitations of his first tactic, Pinker claims that what really matters for progress is that people get what they want. Beyond basic creaturely survival, Pinker concludes, progress consists in allowing more and more people to define and embrace their own good. “The ultimate goal of development,” he observes, paraphrasing Amartya Sen, “is to enable people to make choices.” But the real question is not whether individuals believe they are better off—votaries of universal emancipation in the Enlightenment and since have always worried that without sufficient education people are as apt to throw their freedom away as to use it well. Pinker’s vision of a utopia of lifestyle choices might convince people who already believe that universal progress will involve ample e-commerce and plane travel. But it is unlikely to captivate those who think we are very far from the economic and political institutions that would bring humanity genuine liberation.

As if Pinker’s failure to establish his own case for optimism were not enough, he ends his book with a lengthy screed against holdouts and malcontents. Some of his ire is justified—there is a lot of obscurantism in the world—but most works to bypass rather than engage. Pinker takes up his chief bête noire, Nietzsche, not by reading his works but by culling inflammatory quotations from another intellectual brief in favor of Enlightenment values. True, Nietzsche said some foolish things. (Pinker takes issue with his call for “the merciless extermination of everything degenerate and parasitical.”) But he was in his own way a scion of the Enlightenment. Like his great forebear Jean-Jacques Rousseau, Nietzsche was sensitive to the fact that progress and regress can coexist, and he worried that it is all too easy to misrepresent conformity as freedom.

That there are different ways of defending the Enlightenment, and that modern intellectual history is mostly a debate about how to do so, is not a possibility that registers in this book. Its author has not even begun to think about what it would take to preach uplifting optimism about the future in a time when crushing dereliction threatens more openly each day. Big changes rather than gleeful self-congratulations are in order if progress is to become our mantra anytime soon. The most formidable challenge to Pinker’s vision ultimately comes from the Enlightenment itself. Not only is authentic optimism not data-driven, but it may have to be established by heirs of reason and humanism who make Pinker look complacent.