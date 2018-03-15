Ghonim’s response summed up the thinking about tech in 2011. The budding consensus was that if you provided free access to information, freedom will follow. (This was not unlike its corollary in places like China, which equated access to the market with inevitable political reforms.) Give people Facebook and they will organize themselves, this thinking went. Eventually, they will topple dictators.





Seven years later, of course, we know that the Arab Spring did not usher in a new era of democracy and peace. With the exception of Tunisia, the countries that underwent revolutions in 2010 and 2011 have slid back into authoritarianism. Or anarchy—the ongoing civil war in Syria has precipitated the greatest humanitarian crisis in decades. It’s also clear that social media’s role in the initial waves of protests was exaggerated. These were still traditional revolutions in many respects, with brave, mostly young citizens taking on corrupt and despotic regimes. With the internet not widely available, radio ultimately played a larger technological role than social media.

That’s not to say that Facebook and Twitter played no role. These apps were used both to organize protests and to broadcast messages and evidence of abuse to the world. But in retrospect it has become clear that activists were simply ahead of the curve and that authoritarian governments across the world had yet to understand the revolutionary possibilities of social media. “There are a lot of reasons the people in power were slow to pick up on this,” New York University’s Joshua Tucker told Wired. “One of the things about not have a free press is it is harder to learn what was going on in the world.”

Over the last several years, authoritarian governments have more than caught up. Spreading misinformation and propaganda have become vital to regimes across the world. Censoring social media is the norm, and we’ve seen crackdowns in countries like Egypt and China and Turkey over the last several years. And social media platforms, eager to spread their reach, have largely cooperated with censorship requests from governments keen on controlling the flow of information. Facebook, in particular, has come under fire for its partnership with Philippine President Rodrigue Duterte, who has weaponized the social media site to attack his critics.

Which brings us to the United Nations report about the Myanmar genocide. Earlier this week Marzuki Darusman, chairman of the U.N. Independent International Fact-Finding Mission on Myanmar, told reporters that social media “has ... substantively contributed to the level of acrimony and dissension and conflict, if you will, within the public.” He added, “Hate speech is certainly, of course, a part of that.”