Although Hagerman has a sister, Bonnie, who lives in Charlottesville, Virginia, he is blissfully oblivious of the white supremacist rally in that city that left one person dead. But he’s only able to achieve this fantasy because he’s well-to-do. “He has the privilege of constructing a world in which very little of what he doesn’t have to deal with gets through,” Bonnie Hagerman told Dolnick. “That’s a privilege. We all would like to construct our dream worlds.”

Erik Hagerman’s dream world is a private utopia which would, if widely copied, produce a public dystopia. To be sure, most people don’t have the luxury of building an extensive psychic moat to protect them from the news. Still, those with fewer resources could, if they wanted to, follow Hagerman’s example and abnegate civic responsibility. If many other people followed this path—which is admittedly unlikely—Trump wouldn’t face the widespread resistance which has imperiled his presidency.

Hagerman’s actions are rooted in politics (his hatred of Trump) but they ended up producing a type of anti-politics, which bring him personal comfort at the cost of surrendering public life. Hagerman does have some civic engagement, but it involves nature, not people. He’s purchased local land, a former coal mine that he’s turning into a wildlife habitat. But environmental charity, however positive the results, isn’t really politics in a meaningful sense. All large-scale politics is inherently collective and social: politics requires immersion in the messiness of other people and their competing interests and ideas.

With his love of nature and hermetic life, Hagerman belongs to a venerable American tradition that goes back to Henry David Thoreau, who was also a media-phobe and complained about the news. “I am sure I never read any memorable news in a newspaper,” Thoreau sniffed in Walden (1854). “To a philosopher all news, as it is called, is gossip.”

Thoreau has cast a long shadow on American culture. On the right, he is the ancestor of the retreatest line that runs from Albert Jay Nock to Karl Hess to libertarian seasteaders. Thoreau has inspired a raft of back-to-nature escapades among liberals and leftists as well, a heritage that runs from E.B. White to hippy communes. But there’s also a deep tradition on the left of distrusting Thoreauvian retreatism, seeing it as in tension with any attempts at social improvement, which by necessity are collective. The Thoreauvian, so the argument goes, is so busy tending his or her own garden that they let the world go to pot.

As critic Kathryn Schulz argued in The New Yorker in 2015, Walden “is less a cornerstone work of environmental literature than the original cabin porn: a fantasy about rustic life divorced from the reality of living in the woods, and, especially, a fantasy about escaping the entanglements and responsibilities of living among other people.” Thoreau, Schulz insisted, “is not the stuff of a democratic hero. Nor were Thoreau’s actual politics, which were libertarian verging on anarchist. Like today’s preppers, he valued self-sufficiency for reasons that were simultaneously self-aggrandizing and suspicious: he did not believe that he needed anything from other people, and he did not trust other people to provide it.”

Schulz’s anti-Thoreau polemic went to far. She only glancingly acknowledged that his extreme individualism also made him a passionate and active abolitionist. Still, she was right that Thoreau’s hermit ideal is at odds with democracy. As the literary critic Irving Howe observed in a 1967 essay, “Thoreau drives to an extreme those implications of anarchic individualism which in the end must undercut both the fraternal vision and the democratic polity.” What Thoreau offers, instead, is “a utopia for curmudgeons.”

Retreatism didn’t work for Thoreau. His anti-slavery passion led him toward collective action, working with the Underground Railroad. (And, like Manjoo, Thoreau overinflated how off the grid he was: his mom continued to do his laundry and bring him food.) Nor will retreatism prove useful today, where the world faces graver threats than Trump poses. From extreme inequality to global warming, there’s no pressing concern that doesn’t demand awareness of the news and political organizing on a mass scale.

Even on its own terms, hyper-individualism is contradictory. The Thoreau-style hermit claims to be concerned only for his or her individual salvation, but also wants to be admired and even emulated. Walden, after all, is a kind of how-to guide, a self-help book for aspiring eremites. And Hagerman, by the act of sitting for a New York Times profile, seems to suggest that his private path has wider lessons. “I’m emotionally healthier than I’ve ever felt,” Hagerman said.

It’s hard to begrudge anyone their emotional wellbeing, but Hagerman’s escapist lark illustrates the larger folly of retreatism. The product of hypertrophic egoism, it’s as grandiose as it is impractical and likely unsustainable. After all, when does “The Blockade” end? When Trump is impeached or otherwise leaves office, at risk being traumatized anew by post-Trump politics? Or will Hagerman continue like this for the rest of his days, living in reaction to Trump even after Trump is long gone? If so, he will have accomplished precisely the opposite of what he intended. He will be the last person on Earth still psychically trapped by Trump’s presidency.