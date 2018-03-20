It is with a small shiver of self-disgust that I must sit down to write about the body of Alicia Vikander. The role she plays in her most recent movie is Lara Croft. Since 1996, Croft has run and jumped and spun across screens. In the old game Tomb Raider, she used to say “A-ha!” when she picked up something useful. Her breasts were sort of triangular, made of light and pixels. As a nod to that incarnation, Angelina Jolie in 2001 said “A-ha!” once to a bunch of huskies as she was escaping the tomb that she had raided.

In the new game, she is different. And so she is different in the new movie of the new game: more human, less funny, more abs than boobs. It’s a dizzying, serpentine flow of identities for a character who has kept little other than her name and her interest in tombs. Tomb Raider (2018) is based on Tomb Raider the video game (2013), which reimagined Tomb Raider (1996), which gave rise to the movie Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (2001), to which moviegoers will now compare Tomb Raider (2018). To add to the confusion, Croft’s Wikipedia page encourages you not to confuse her with Laura Croft, Playboy’s Playmate of the Month in July 2008.

Tomb Raider was rebooted from the ground up in 2013, reimagining Lara Croft’s backstory. Croft is no longer a superpowered and cartoonish woman, but a troubled human being whose body is more human than caricature. When you punch her, she reacts. The new movie follows its plot fairly closely, with a twist at the end.

Vikander-Croft is living in London, working to make ends meet as a delivery girl while boxing in her spare time. Her voice is posh and she quotes Shakespeare, but she lives in Hackney and sadly sips a cup of tea on the ledge of a run-down building. The reason she has not come into her enormous inheritance is that she refuses to admit that her long-missing father Lord Richard Croft (Dominic West) is dead, so she won’t sign the papers. After following some clues to a secret trove of Richard Croft’s papers, she realizes that he disappeared in search of a legendary buried queen called Himiko. She sets off for the remote island of Yamatai, on the way meeting a handsome sailor named Lu Ren (Daniel Wu).