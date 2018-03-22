No media outlet did more to create Trumpism than Breitbart News, which now finds its audience collapsing. Under the direction of Steve Bannon, who took over after founder Andrew Breitbart’s death in 2012, the website grew its reach and influence by promoting a politics of racial resentment, immigration restriction, protectionism, and anti-internationalism. In doing so, it was instrumental in the rise of ethno-nationalism on the right.

“We’re the platform of the alt-right,” Bannon boasted during the Republican National Convention in 2016. Bannon went on to become Donald Trump’s campaign CEO and then chief White House strategist, only to be fired for overstepping his authority and then banished from Trump’s orbit entirely for speaking ill of the president and his family to journalist Michael Wolff.

Breitbart has gone through an equally dizzying rise and fall. Once mandatory reading for those who wanted to understand the nationalist wing of the Trump coalition, Breitbart is quickly sinking in popularity. According to Politico, the site’s traffic “dropped from 15 million unique visitors in October, per comScore, to 13.7 million in November, 9.9 million in December, 8.5 million in January and 7.8 million in February.”

There are many possible reasons for Breitbart’s slide. Bannon, who returned to the company last year, stepped down in January—a move reportedly forced by billionaire financier and Breitbart stakeholder Rebekah Mercer. That was also the month that Facebook announced changes to its News Feed algorithm, prioritizing posts from friends over those from media outlets. Speaking to Politico, Harvard media scholar Rob Faris cited a different reason: Fox News. “A big part of Breitbart’s success was that there was a niche to be filled that Fox News was not able to fill at that point,” Faris said. “The role, the importance of Breitbart is diminished.”