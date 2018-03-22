On Wednesday afternoon Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg published an open letter about privacy, his first public statement since it was reported that Cambridge Analytica had improperly used data from tens of millions of Facebook users during the 2016 election. In that letter—and in a series of interviews that went live that evening—Zuckerberg was in full-on damage control mode, both deflecting blame and reassuring users that their personal information is safe. But more than anything, he amplified the inherent contradiction between Facebook’s core functions: its social network and its advertising business.

Zuckerberg’s official statement was a mix of arrogance (“The good news is that the most important actions to prevent this from happening again today we have already taken years ago”) and defensiveness (“I’m serious about doing what it takes to protect our community”); on CNN, in contrast, he was clearly rattled, stumbling and sweating over straightforward, predictable questions. In both instances, Zuckerberg did the bare minimum, shying away from taking genuine responsibility while pouring most of the blame on Cambridge Analytica.

Yes, Zuckerberg said “sorry” some, but much of his language was passive: “This was a major breach of trust,” he told CNN. He admitted that he “let the community down” by not properly vetting Cambridge Analytica, even though Facebook had previously all but admitted it had done astonishingly little to vet app developers with access to millions of users’ personal data. And at no time did Zuckerberg reckon with the real issue, which is that Facebook’s whole business model is predicated on selling user data to advertisers and companies like Cambridge Analytica. The result was the announcement of a series of superficial measures aimed at smothering the scandal and winning back skeptical users at minimal cost.

Going forward, Facebook will conduct an audit of applications that had access to a significant amount of data before the company implemented stricter privacy policies in 2014, and will ban any companies who continued using that data. It will inform people if their data was misused by a company like Cambridge Analytica. It will cut off data for app developers if a user hasn’t used the app in three months, and will restrict what an app can review without a user’s consent to the bare essentials—the user’s name, photo, and email address. It will encourage its users to be more conscientious about how they’re sharing their information on the site. And it will start a bounty program to reward users who spot vulnerabilities.