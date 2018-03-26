By being fast and innovative these companies were for the most part able to outpace state and federal regulators. When they finally attracted the attention of both they were so huge and so integrated into the fabric of American life that officials—and especially politicians—had little appetite to take them on. Those who did, like New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio in his brief tangle with Uber, got burned. Indeed, the very flouting of regulations contributed to Silicon Valley’s popularity.



When these companies did take a more lawful tack, it was usually by choice and on their own terms. Amazon and Airbnb made well-publicized efforts to start collecting taxes. Airbnb, in particular, has stressed its collection of hotel taxes in cities as proof of its generosity and civic engagement, even though it’s simply doing something that regular bed and breakfasts—to say nothing of hotel chains—have done for decades. The ploy is this: When you have to play by the rules, do the bare minimum and make a big deal about it. Most cities and states have accepted that getting these giant corporations to (mostly) play by the rules is enough.



All the while, these companies have made an overarching argument that they should not have to follow the kinds of laws that every other industry in the country—very much including the ones that they are disrupting—follow. They say that regulation stifles innovation. These companies, this argument goes, could never have fundamentally transformed everyday life for the better if they had followed the rules. By repeating this like a mantra, tech companies have been able to amass hundreds of billions of dollars, as they pick and choose which laws they follow. For a start-up, this argument has some merit. But that’s not how it’s being wielded in Silicon Valley—instead, massive companies are arguing that they should still largely be free of oversight, even as they’ve become some the most powerful corporations in the world.



Much was made when Mark Zuckerberg expressed an apparent openness to regulation last week. Asked by CNN’s Laurie Seagal if he was concerned that regulation was imminent, Zuckerberg responded, “I actually am not sure we shouldn’t be regulated. I think in general technology is an increasingly important trend in the world. I think the question is more what is the right regulation rather than ‘yes or no should we be regulated?’” He continued:



There is transparency regulation that I would love to see. If you look at how much regulation there is around advertising on TV and print it’s just not clear why there should be less on the internet. You should have the same level of transparency required. I don’t know if the bill is going to pass, I know a couple of senators are working really hard on this. But we’re committed and we’ve actually already started rolling out ad transparency tools that accomplish most of the things that are in the bills people are talking about today. This is an important thing. People should know who is buying the ads they see on Facebook, and you should go to any page and see all the ads that people are running to different audiences.

This is a clever response, and it garnered headlines claiming that Zuckerberg would welcome more regulation. But what Zuckerberg really said is that Facebook is self-regulating ahead of the congressional curve. Furthermore, what he agreed to is a bare minimum that other media companies meet. The bill in question, the Honest Ads Act, is a long overdue correction, and not something that would fundamentally alter the way that Facebook does business—a fact that hadn’t previously stopped Facebook from using its lobbying might to try to kill the bill earlier this year. Zuckerberg is playing a new version of an old game, giving away something inconsequential and making a big deal of it.

