But of course French politics is no stranger to allegations of and indeed convictions for financial corruption. Sarkozy’s formal investigation comes close on the heels of the scuppering of centre-right candidate François Fillon’s 2017 presidential campaign by the satirical and investigative newspaper Le Canard enchaîné.

According to the paper, Fillon paid hundreds of thousands of euros of public funds to his wife Penelope for parliamentary assistance she had not carried out, paid his sons for “legal advice” before they were qualified lawyers, and accepted gifts of expensive suits and watches. Separately, a Lebanese businessman reportedly paid Fillon $50,000 to be introduced to Vladimir Putin.

Far-right leader Marine Le Pen, meanwhile—a European parliament member who went through to the second round of the 2017 election against President Macron—was later charged with using European Union money to pay Front National aides.

In fact, French politics has a long history of high-profile politicians embroiled in financial scandals or suspicions thereof. Most notorious, perhaps, was President Valéry Giscard d’Estaing’s acceptance of diamonds from the Central African Republic dictator Jean-Bédel Bokassa in 1973. Le Canard enchaîné broke the story after France had helped topple the dictator and shortly before presidential elections in 1981, the revelations boosting Socialist François Mitterrand’s campaign.

President Jacques Chirac was also, many years after the events, sentenced to a two-year suspended sentence for creating fake jobs while Mayor of Paris between 1977 and 1995, in order to secure funds for his party. The Socialist Party’s “Urba affair” in the 1980s involved establishing a group of companies to cover up and redirect kick-backs on public works contracts.

Many other countries have seen financial wrongdoing by politicians, of course. Numerous British Members of Parliament were convicted in 2009 and 2010 of inflating their expenses—memorably with one claimant buying an ornamental duck house and another having his moat cleaned on taxpayers’ dime. More recently, the Trump presidency has been dogged by conflict-of-interest and profiteering accusations.

Nicolas Sarkozy has yet to appear in court, and indeed may never do so. But the mingling of business, politics, and unsavory foreign regimes in the Libya-Sarkozy affair should raise questions for advanced capitalist democracies beyond those of tawdry expense scandals or luxury gifts.

If the accusations against Sarkozy prove to be true, even in part, it will mean the 2007 successful presidential candidate, who went out of his way to draw on close contacts among the rich and powerful in business, entertainment, and media, and campaigned in part on a willingness to bring France closer toward the pro-growth market economy known as the “Anglo-Saxon model,” may also have applied the full force of the market to politics and even foreign policy as well. Considering ever-more-numerous reports of President Trump’s foreign government business entanglements, the money-policy connection on both sides of the Atlantic seems increasingly relevant.

As reflected in the cinema as well as in NGO-compiled indices, citizens of advanced capitalist democracies are accustomed to thinking of corruption as a disease of developing countries. Those watching the Sarkozy affair in coming months may find themselves wondering, however, whether corruption might also be interpreted as the application of the neoliberal economic approach to the structures of liberal democracy.