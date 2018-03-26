The specific demands are still in flux. One set of demands was released by a group of Parkland students who were given control over The Guardian’s U.S. website for the weekend, and drew some immediate concern from organizers and experts. The proposals included more funding for mental health research and professionals—a laudable goal, but it came with the recommendation that privacy laws be amended to give police more access to mental health records. These demands, mental health professionals and longtime anti-violence activists noted, would do more to stigmatize people with mental illness and expand the reach of over-powerful police departments than to stop gun violence. Black organizers also noted that for many students school already feels like a prison, with metal detectors and armed police—none of which has stopped or slowed gun violence. As Douglas Williams noted, “the only thing that more school resource officers will do is reinforce the school-to-prison pipeline.”

These flaws were in many ways a function of privilege, but also of time—these activists, who have only been organizing for a month, are still learning, and so the answers they reach for are often those already on offer from a variety of gun control organizations. But these were not the only demands being made. From stages around the country, a different vision of a world without gun violence was on offer.

In Los Angeles, teen organizer Edna Chavez spoke of learning to duck bullets before she learned to read, and of the death of her brother to a bullet. She had sharp words for the treatment of students like her on the south side of the city. “Arming teachers will not work. More security in our schools does not work. Zero tolerance policies do not work. They make us feel like criminals,” she said. “Instead of police officers we should have a department specializing in restorative justice. We need to tackle the root causes of the issues we face and come to an understanding of how to resolve them.” She called instead for paid internships and job opportunities for young people.

Eleven-year-old Naomi Wadler of Alexandria, Virginia, speaking from the main stage in Washington, D.C., declared that her thoughts were her own, that she was not “a tool of some nameless adult,” when she called out the lack of attention to the deaths of black women “whose stories don’t make the front page of every newspaper, whose stories don’t lead on the evening news.” Wadler, who had organized a walkout in her elementary school, remembered Courtlin Arrington, Hadiya Pendleton, and others by name. “We know that life isn’t equal for everyone and we know what is right and wrong,” she said.

Wadler’s concern for girls was echoed in the signs carried by many marchers in different locations around the country: “My uterus is more regulated than guns in this country,” and “girls’ clothing in schools is more regulated than guns in America”—nods not just to what politicians feel is more worthy of their time, but also to the link between guns and masculinity and the issue of control. Several signs also asked where the so-called “pro-lifers” were.