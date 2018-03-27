East St. Louis, Ill. — “Hey, hey craaaaaacka! Cracka! White devil! F*** you, white devil!” The guy looks remarkably like Snoop Dogg: skinny enough for a Vogue advertisement, lean-faced with a wry expression, long braids. He glances slyly from side to side, making sure his audience is taking all this in, before raising his palms to his clavicles, elbows akimbo, in the universal gesture of primate territorial challenge. Luckily for me, he’s more like a three-fifths-scale Snoop Dogg, a few inches shy of four feet high, probably about nine years old, and his mom—I assume she’s his mom—is looking at me with an expression that is a complex blend of embarrassment, pity, and amusement, as though to say: “Kids say the darnedest things, do they not, white devil?”

Is this provocation? Or is this … something else? The use of African-American dialect, the stereotypical invocation of Snoop Dogg, the positioning of Williamson himself as the victim of racialized abuse, and, of course, the simian metaphor—these are designed to antagonize, to push buttons, surely, but does that mean the passage as a whole is any less racist? As much as Williamson might wish it, it is not ameliorated by his conclusion, which is that Democrats, not Republicans, have failed black voters by blocking school choice, among other sins. It’s an old inversion, the idea that Democrats are the real racists.

This passage is representative of Williamson’s work. Why be merely socially conservative when you can be gratuitously cruel as well? In laying out his case against trans people, Williamson said that the actress Laverne Cox had “amputated” her genitals and that she is “an effigy of a woman.” He won’t even do her the basic courtesy of using the pronoun she prefers. “For a combination of smugness, banality, and towering ignorance, it is difficult to top Terry Gross,” he once sniped. (He also called Gross a “feckless peon.”) “Feminism,” he has asserted, “began as a simple grievance, mutated into a kind of conspiracy theory (with ‘patriarchy’ filling in for the Jews/Freemasons/Illuminati/Bohemian Grove/reptilian shape-shifters/the fiendish plot of Dr. Fu Manchu/etc.), spent the 1980s in grad school congealing into a ridiculous jargon, and with the booming economy of the 1990s was once again reinvented, this time as a career path.”

Williamson’s antipathy toward feminism extends to rape victims. In 2014, he argued that rape accusers should be named, because giving them anonymity “creates a poisonous asymmetry and a powerful temptation: One can ruin a life while remaining comfortably cocooned in anonymity.” But he didn’t stop at implying that rape victims were out to ruin lives, going on to indict feminists for being “not very much interested” in preventing actual rape: “The distasteful but undeniable fact is that organized feminism is not very much interested in rape as a crime; organized feminism is interested in rape as a metaphor, which is why the concrete problem of rape has been displaced in our public discourse by the metaphysical proposition of ‘rape culture.’”

When his powers of insult fail him, Williamson relies on pseudo-contrarianism. Price-gouging, he declared in the wake of Hurricanes Irma and Harvey, is good. If you don’t like it, he argues, maybe you should’ve stocked up on supplies. No word on how the poor should have better planned for catastrophic natural disaster, but Williamson is not a friend of the poor, either. He’s bragged about evicting people from a home he owns, thinks that people in low-income communities should simply move to improve their lot, and regularly insists that the main problem of the working class is that it just isn’t working. Appalachia, he wrote, is “a white ghetto.”

Wiliamson has different opinions from liberals, yes, but so do most conservatives. So what distinguishes Williamson from the pack? One is the sheer extremism of his positions: not even pro-life groups endorse capital punishment for women who have had abortions, and few people seriously believe that feminism—a movement intended to achieve equal rights—is driven by conspiracy theories. Another is his anti-Trumpism, which he shares with other conservative writers at mainstream perches, like Bret Stephens of the Times. And a third is Williamson’s venom, his evident relish in antagonizing for the sake of antagonism.