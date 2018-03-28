Retail is, of course, not the only target of private equity. Remington, the oldest manufacturer of firearms in the country, announced it was filing for bankruptcy on Monday. Remington faced specific challenges—most notably a nationwide decrease in gun sales following President Trump’s election—but private equity’s fingerprints were all over its collapse as well. The gun manufacturer was acquired by Cerberus Capital over a decade ago.



But it’s in retail that private equity’s malign influence has really been felt. Claire’s, Payless, Wet Seal, rue21, and dozens of other retail outlets have all filed for bankruptcy in recent years—and all had been acquired by private equity firms before ultimately throwing in the towel. For all of these companies, Toys ‘R’ Us very much included, private equity was supposed to be a savior, making the necessary cuts to compete in an increasingly fragmented and top-heavy marketplace. But instead, these companies have become burdened with debt that cannot be repaid, while revenue has (at best) stagnated.

This creates an impossible dynamic. In a fluid retail environment, legacy brands have to adapt to the rising threat of e-commerce. But they’re so burdened by debt they lack the capital and flexibility needed to change course.



Were it not for that crushing debt, many would still be in business. Yes, the continued threats from Walmart, Target, and e-commerce would still exist. But Toys ‘R’ Us was running a profitable business when it announced it would be liquidating its assets and closing its hundreds of stores—it just didn’t have the kind of revenue, let alone profits, to pay nearly half-a-billion dollars in interest a year. As Jeff Spross chronicled at The Week, “Just before the buyout, the company had $2.2 billion in cash and cash-equivalents. By 2017, its stockpile had shriveled to $301 million, even as its debt burden ballooned from $2.3 billion to $5.2 billion.” This story has played out time and time again, though not always at so dramatic a scale.



Why has private equity’s role in the retail apocalypse been obscured? One reason is that Amazon has fundamentally changed the way that the media discusses business. Even though e-commerce only has about 10 percent of market share in the United States, Amazon’s success is seen as an inevitability—so much so that the stocks of rival companies fall when it enters a new sector. When Amazon announced it was acquiring Whole Foods, for instance, other grocery giants shuddered, with the stocks of chains like Kroger dropping precipitously, even though Whole Foods itself had only 1 percent of marketshare.

