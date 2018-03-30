Alan Hollinghurst has tricked me again. He did it with The Swimming-Pool Library (1988), The Line of Beauty (2004), The Strangers Child (2011), and now he’s done it in The Sparsholt Affair. Each of these novels begins in an upper-class English milieu. Brilliant young men drift through Oxford or an Oxford-flavored place on tides of erotic glamour and intellect. In The Line of Beauty, Hollinghurst’s cementing achievement, it was Nick Guest cruising the post-uni abundance of Tory London in the 1980s. In this new book, a narrator called Freddie Green twiddles china in charming 1940s Oxford, setting out his “best Meissen cups.” We meet his friends Evert, the “new man” Sparsholt, and Peter the charming painter.

In every one of Hollinghurst’s major novels, he begins with this romantic vision of a gay, aristo-ish Englishman. Some readers might like this sort of tweedy fantasy, but to me it smacks of Downton Abbey and its peddler of nostalgia, Julian Fellowes. In a more generous reading this style calls back to E. M. Forster and the brilliant start of The Longest Journey (1907). That book opens with a group of Cambridge youths discoursing prettily on the existence of a cow on a riverbank. Is it there when they’re not looking at it, or because they’re looking at it? One of them wonders, “What do our rooms look like in the vac?” The boys are solipsists held together by queer currents and the joys of deep thought.

THE SPARSHOLT AFFAIR by Alan Hollinghurst. Alfred A. Knopf, 432pp., $28.95

Each time that he starts with the Forsterian tone I worry that Hollinghurst has fallen for historical romance, the prettiness of an exclusive past, a time when it was delicious to kiss boys in cupboards between tutorials or whatever. A fauxstalgia. But just as the nausea hits, Hollinghurst cracks time open. The Line of Beauty’s 1983 blooms out onto 1986, then 1987. We are not stuck after all in some frozen moment, but instead following a heart as it moves through history: politics, class, AIDS.

Time itself becomes a salutary hammer. The Sparsholt Affair begins among Oxford’s dreaming spires but we do not stay there. Instead Hollinghurst uses that opening section as an origin point, like a dry little bulb that will later sprout tulips of consequence. There’s no lesson exactly, except the old one from Forster: Life is not a sequence of built intentions, but of blooms where hearts connect.