The main gang was rounded out with the boorish presence of Erlich Bachman (T.J. Miller), the landlord of the incubator house who, having sold one tiny startup to a VC firm, swaggers around the Valley like a puma prowling the foothills. Erlich was the super-ego of Silicon Valley, its most bombastic, and therefore divisive) character. He was often lunging into meetings uninvited, claiming territory for himself at the conference table. Constantly stoned, with a huge leonine mane, Erlich was the comic distillation of Silicon Valley’s insulated pomposity; despite having few talents outside of schmoozing, he felt entitled to success, destined for greatness, confident that he would come up with an idea that would change the very way that humans live. Other characters floated in and out of the mix: Gavin Belson, the narcissistic CEO of Hooli, Monica Hall, an angel investor who never stops believing in Richard (and one of the rare women on the show), Jian-Yang, one of Erlich’s tenants who refuses to leave the house, and Laurie Bream, a droll, withholding head of a VC firm who becomes financially entangled with Pied Piper’s future.

The first four seasons felt very much at times like a single-camera sitcom rather than a riskier prestige offering.

For the first four seasons of Silicon Valley, the stakes of the each episode’s plot rose and then fell, and then rose again, in a gentle undulating rhythm that made it feel very much at times like a single-camera sitcom rather than a riskier prestige offering. Almost every episode of the show followed the exact same formula: Richard makes a bold stride forward with the company, but almost always stumbles due to personal foibles (stubbornness, anxiety, a weak stomach); Gilfoyle and Dinesh carry on some side plot in which they try to one-up each other until something in the house either breaks or catches on fire; Jared attempts to smooth over the situation, often revealing some hilarious detail about himself (“I know I have somewhat ghost-like features. My uncle used to say, ‘You look like someone starved a virgin to death.’”); Erlich makes things worse by trying to make them better; Gavin Belson pushes forward his evil plot to steal Pied Piper’s IP and put Richard (who used to work for Hooli and who Gavin hates for leaving) out of business; And then, magically, everything resolves.

Silicon Valley is funny not in spite of its consistent use of deus ex machina band-aids to patch up each plot, but because of them; the twists are often so bonkers that they make a bizarre kind of sense. The finale of season one hangs on a group conversation about fellatio that then leads to a technological breakthrough so extreme that it rockets Pied Piper into an entire new level of success. In the world of Silicon Valley, everything is about to fall apart, but is also one dick joke away from being redeemed.

After four seasons, this formula was starting to crisp at the edges. And while mocking many of the very problems endemic to Silicon Valley—a lack of women in high-ranking positions, a lack of diversity, a bubble of self-satisfaction—the show had begun to replicate them. Nothing ever went so wrong for the gang that they could not bounce back. These were men getting second, third, and twentieth chances.

Season five is different. T.J. Miller left the cast—and not quietly—and it feels as if the creative team used his departure as an opportunity for a major recalibration. As it turns out, Erlich was the cream sauce of the show, a gooey, heavy richness that while indulgent, had begun to curdle. His schtick had started to overshadow the potential for telling other stories about entrepreneurship; Erlich, as a character, made it his priority to suck the energy out of every room and re-focus it on himself. In sitcom terms, the writer’s room had created a monster.