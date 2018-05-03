Some of Walker’s most surprising case studies are of ethnic minorities whose historical narratives have been subsumed by Russia’s victory cult, and who have been recruited, seemingly against all odds, to fight on the side of their oppressor. The Chechens were colonized first by the Russian Empire and then by the Soviets; in 1944, they were one of several ethnic minorities accused of collaboration with the Nazis and deported en masse, often dying in the process. (This is one of the many dark sides of the Soviet experience of World War II, and one that has been energetically suppressed in Russian and even Chechen public memory.) Yeltsin attempted to quash Chechnya’s post-Soviet bid for independence with a devastating assault that included war crimes against Chechen fighters and civilians. Putin took up this cause, killing off the Chechen independence movement for good and funding the reconstruction of Grozny, the Chechen capital, in exchange for the loyalty of his chosen Chechen warlord clan, the Kadyrovs.

Many Chechen independence fighters went over to the Kadyrovs’ side—this was the price of survival. But they continued to carry the pain of the unmourned deaths of family members and friends who had been disappeared, tortured, raped, mutilated. Walker interviews one of these men, Apti, who tells him, “We feel a heavy burden and a void, an overwhelming void.” Apti went on to fight in one of the pro-separatist Chechen battalions in Eastern Ukraine. It is shocking to imagine that, with his whole life ravaged by Russian state violence, he could fight on the side of the Russians; but Walker’s portrait of the unresolved anguish of a generation of Chechens makes it easier to understand how a person can sustain this level of contradiction.

Walker unearths another near-miracle of cognitive dissonance in his investigation of the Gulag archipelago, which remains outside the purview of Russian national memory. (Schoolchildren are taught that the Gulag was an “unfortunate side-effect” of the military and industrial achievements of Stalinism.) In the late 1980s, a Kolyma resident named Ivan Panikarov began collecting artifacts from the ruins of Gulag sites. Thwarted in his efforts to start a more formal museum, he used his apartment as a place to display his many discoveries. Today, it is one of only three Russian museums devoted entirely to Stalin-era repressions. Panikarov has few visitors, most of them foreigners, but Walker is surprised to find him less than enthusiastic about his visit. Soon Panikarov bursts out with the reason for his irritation: “You come here and you’re looking for negative things. It used to be fashionable to say bad things about the USSR, now it is the same thing again. People fell in love in the camps, people got pregnant, it wasn’t all bad.” He offers his interrogation files as proof of the careful due process observed by Soviet authorities.

Panikarov’s outrage offers a caricature of public memory in Russia, where any negative treatment of past events is interpreted as Western slander. For decades, this man has lived surrounded by rusted spoons sharpened into knives, teapots made from tuna tins, bullet casings—and yet he resents it when a foreign visitor is disturbed by these artifacts of human suffering. Walker listens patiently to Panikarov’s drunken rants in defense of Stalin, remarking stoically, “I liked Panikarov; the way he had built up his collection was quietly impressive, and there was something almost charming about his irritable demeanor.”

Walker’s reports from Crimea and Eastern Ukraine offer particularly powerful illustrations of the political importance of nostalgia for the Soviet Union. One frustrated Crimean man named Vladimir explains, “Until the Soviet Union fell apart, I didn’t even think along the lines of different countries or nationalities, and suddenly, it was all gone. And I turned into a nobody overnight. I had no idea what the point of life was; there was no sense of why you were raising your children, what the point of anything was.” This nostalgia isn’t necessarily about the virtues of Communism as a socioeconomic system. It’s a search for lost time, a longing for a vanished homeland and a coherent identity. Above all, it is about the pain and unhappiness of what came after, including the blatant economic inequality that resulted from privatization.

The nostalgia isn’t necessarily about the virtues of communism as a socioeconomic system. It’s a search for lost time, a longing.

That pain can transform the Communist past, with all its darkness, into a sort of fairyland, an impossibly good place. It can be accompanied by other, more sinister forms of magical thinking. Vladimir, the frustrated Crimean, joins a pro-Russian brigade, stuffs his mind with outlandish conspiracy theories (one is that the Queen of England has a stone made by Jews under her throne, which is what makes her so powerful), and shows Walker his new “talisman”: a chrome pistol engraved with a thank-you message to Vladimir from the Russian Defense Minister. Now, it seems, Vladimir has found his purpose, even if Russian annexation has made the conditions of everyday life substantially worse.

Alexander Khodakovsky, a perverse genius of the Eastern Ukrainian separatist movement and the most intriguing of Walker’s gallery of characters, is nostalgic for the noble, purposeful suffering of the Soviet past. He explains that his childhood in the mining and factory region of Donbass in the 1970s and ’80s was characterized by deprivation, improvisation, and industrial achievement of an awe-inspiring scale. “Even though life was hard,” he tells Walker, “there was a kind of point to life, which I guess was built as much on being contrary as on any achievements. We didn’t care what people in the West thought of us, and we took a masochistic pleasure in not caring.” Khodakovsky tells Walker that his childhood revolved around the memory of victory in World War II: At 14, he and his friends found a piece of red fabric and took turns pretending to storm the Reichstag.

When the Soviet Union fell, its planned economy fell along with it. This struck a particularly severe blow to Donbass—which was now a part of Ukraine, though many residents had only a weak affinity, if any, for the Ukrainian national project. In the 1990s, Donbass experienced brutal violence in connection with the concentration of resources among a tiny elite, even as the masses struggled to earn enough to put food on the table. This disenfranchised, disappointed majority eventually helped give the separatist movement critical mass in Donbass; Walker shows clearly that Russian intervention was only part of the story, albeit a crucial one.

Khodakovsky expresses regret over the end of Communism as an economic system, arguing, “Market relations just push people away from each other.” He condemns the corruption of post-Soviet Ukraine’s government, remembering the Soviet Union (inaccurately) as a place of greater honor. But he understands that Moscow is only manipulating nostalgia to serve its own capitalist ends and that a genuine resurgence of socialist ideas would pose a serious threat to the Russian political establishment. This means that separatist leaders like him must stamp out any threat of genuine socialism, even as they encourage symbolic Soviet nostalgia. Those who stray too far from Moscow’s line have a way of being blown up or shot under mysterious circumstances. Meanwhile, the Russian government has sponsored a mock-up Reichstag for a park outside Moscow, so that young people can practice storming it.

With their wide-ranging reportage, Walker and Szabłowski depict a postsocialist reality that is almost mind-bogglingly complex, rife with contradictions, absurdities, and arguments without end. The two books are testaments to the importance of documenting a broad spectrum of experiences, of hearing people out even when their ideas and conduct might seem repugnant or incomprehensible at first glance. As both authors note, recent developments in European and American politics have made clear the dangers of ignoring the desires and resentments of a large swath of the population.

When we leave Khodakovsky, he is at risk of Russian assassination, with a hollowed-out look, but he refuses to leave Eastern Ukraine or to admit to any regrets. “We’re tired of being an experiment,” he tells Walker. “Our people were used and ignored for years on end, and then they had a small taste of what it’s like to be part of something real.”