Axe (the show often shortens his name) is pure new money, having grown up poor in Yonkers, taking on a paper route at eleven years old. Chuck, on the other hand, is part of a New York dynasty, a Yalie with a power-player dad and a blind trust fund. He commands the strong arm of the law, backed by every advantage in life. His privilege has meant he is accustomed to victory, so he does whatever it takes to maintain his winning hand, including orchestrating illegal machinations from behind the scenes. His dream is to become the governor of New York and also to put Bobby Axelrod in jail. One achievement will clinch the other, or so he thinks, and he pursues both with a ruthlessness that only Lady Macbeth could comprehend.

So who wins? The blue-collar hustler who made good in a shady way? Or the blue-blood lawyer who injects shady dealings into the halls of justice? It’s a fight fit for pages of a comic book, but weighted down with oodles of money. Billions is what would happen if Superman and Lex Luthor haggled over insider trading; if Batman and the Joker were really obsessed with capitalism.

Of course, no tale of two warring Goliaths is complete without a woman who comes between them, and Billions has that, too. Chuck’s wife, Wendy (Maggie Siff), is a steely psychotherapist who wears sculptural sheath dresses by day and dominatrix leather by night. She also just happens to work for Axe Capital (and has since September 11) as an in-house performance coach. Her job is to amp up the foot soldiers at the firm, to arm the analysts with confidence and ice-cool reasoning skills. A soothsayer when it comes to masculinity, she knows how to prop it up and how to tell when it becomes too toxic. She is Axe’s most trusted confidante, the only person who can help him navigate vulnerability.

The fact that she is married to his nemesis only makes him more reliant on her skills as a professional tamer of egos. Chuck tries to nail Axe by placing a mole inside the firm, Axe catches on and volleys back with a devious riposte, Chuck steals Wendy’s session notes to gain secrets, Axe strikes back with threats, and so on and so on. The superhero and the supervillain fight, scheme, and bluster, and one gains dominance while the other slinks away, thwarted again. The trick to Billions, and the aspect that makes it one of the most compulsively watchable dramas on cable right now, is that you never know, going into an episode, which man is going to play the hero.

The last half of season two, which aired in 2017, featured an intricate cat-and-mouse plot, in which Chuck attempts to bait Axe into sabotaging a juice company going public, so that the former can catch the latter in the act. In order to achieve this, Chuck secretly moves trust money into his father’s accounts and convinces his father to take a huge position in Ice Juice so that Axe will want to sour the deal. Axe takes the bait and further muddies the waters to ensure that his short bet will pay out: He pays a doctor to create a toxin that will taint the juice on the day of the IPO, and he hires people to drink the contaminated batches and vomit all over the stock’s potential earnings. Chuck exposes Axe plotting the whole evil plan, and the season ends with the villain—temporarily—vanquished. Axe is arrested, Chuck is ecstatic. Of course, in order to capture his foe, Chuck had to ruin his father and best friend and stomp all over the boundaries of his marriage. No one gets out clean; no one gets out happy.