The Atlantic’s firing of writer Kevin Williamson, just two weeks after he joined the magazine from National Review, has triggered outrage throughout conservative media. Reason magazine editor in chief Katherine Mangu-Ward argued that the firing shows The Atlantic “can’t handle real ideological diversity,” while National Review’s David French lamented, “The Atlantic has caved to the intolerant mob and fired Kevin Williamson, and in so doing has contributed to a slanderous fiction—that Kevin is so beyond the pale that he has no place at one of the nation’s premiere mainstream publications.”

These arguments shy away from an important question: Do magazines of opinion have the right to fire writers of extremist views? Williamson was fired over his belief, expressed in a 2014 tweet, that women who have abortions should be punished by “hanging.” (This was known before he was hired, but Media Matters this week surfaced a 2014 podcast in which Williamson articulated the same view, which proved too much for Atlantic editor in chief Jeffrey Goldberg.) Few of Williamson’s defenders agree with that view. “Sure, he can troll a little bit, and—no—I don’t agree with everything he says,” French wrote. “I’m a moderate, you see. If abortion is ever criminalized in this nation, I think only the abortionist (and not the mother) should face murder charges for poisoning, crushing, or dismembering a living child.”

But if Williamson’s abortion stance is extreme even by conservative standards, then isn’t it well within the rights of The Atlantic, a historically liberal magazine that has a centrist bent today? In fact, if The Atlantic is looking for a precedent for their decision, they could point to National Review itself, which has a long history of purging writers and editors for transgressions on par with Williamson’s.

I think "why doesn't National Review publish liberals" is a pretty bad Kevin Williamson take.



Here's a better one: "why doesn't National Review publish John Derbyshire anymore?" — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) April 6, 2018

That’s a good question. Derbyshire was a longtime columnist for National Review when, in 2012, he wrote an article for Taki’s Magazine that gave recommendations for what “nonblack Americans” should tell their kids, including: “Avoid concentrations of blacks not all known to you personally. Stay out of heavily black neighborhoods.” Gertz, a senior fellow at Media Matters, noted that National Review “explicitly fired Derbyshire over his views,” and pointed to an announcement of the decision by editor Rich Lowry that reads: “Needless to say, no one at National Review shares Derb’s appalling view of what parents supposedly should tell their kids about blacks in this instantly notorious piece here.”