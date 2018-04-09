Second, it’s not surprising that Mueller said the president is only a subject at this point. If Mueller revealed that the president was a target, there’s a high risk that Trump would simply shut down the investigation. (He already tried to do so at least once last year.) Telling Trump’s lawyers that he’s neither a subject nor a target could also be seen as exonerating him too soon, thereby falling into the same trap that ensnared Comey before his ouster. That leaves only one option, and Mueller took it.

As I’ve noted before, Mueller’s silence is an effective asset. Prosecutors generally prefer to keep things under wraps while they build a case so witnesses can’t coordinate stories or dispose of potential evidence. Mueller also has the unusual challenge of investigating a man who can shut down that investigation. Keeping Trump and his Republican allies in Congress in suspense about what he’s doing—and thereby keeping alive the possibility that it could find no wrongdoing on Trump’s part—helps forestall another Saturday Night Massacre, at least for now.

This epistemological void also has its drawbacks. With only a partial view of Mueller’s activities, well-intentioned observers have plenty of room to speculate about what he is truly up to. This can range from well-meaning and insightful analysis to more speculative nonsense pushed by Twitter personalities like Louise Mensch and Eric Garland. Nothing seems to have come yet from speculation that the special counsel would uncover something dramatic in Trump’s personal tax returns or find something explosive in Jared Kushner’s pre–White House business deals, for example. Mueller’s silence may be a valuable tactical asset, but it also has its drawbacks for public discourse about Russian meddling.

Under these murky circumstances, how can a casual observer distinguish between what’s important and what isn’t? There are two questions I ask myself when reading about any new details in the Russia investigation.

First, is the latest revelation unusual for those under Mueller’s scrutiny? It’s not unusual, for example, if someone hires a lawyer to represent them when dealing with a special counsel’s office and congressional investigators. Obtaining legal counsel should never be seen as a sign of guilt or wrongdoing under any circumstances. Indeed, when facing Mueller and Congress, it’d be outright foolish not to have a lawyer.

What is unusual is when a client’s lawyers suddenly ask a federal judge to be removed from the case midway through negotiations with prosecutors. Such a fate befell former Trump campaign staffer Rick Gates in February, who had been indicted alongside his longtime associate Manafort last fall. It soon emerged that Gates lied to federal investigators during those negotiations with Mueller, prompting not only his lawyers’ exodus but also a plea deal that now places Manafort in even greater legal jeopardy.

Second, is the latest revelation unexpected on Mueller’s part? Last month, for example, The New York Times reported that the special counsel’s office had subpoenaed the Trump Organization for documents related to the Russia inquiry. Targeting a president’s family business is newsworthy and unusual, but not unexpected. Trump frequently made no distinction between his political and corporate interests during the campaign, so it’s not surprising that Mueller wouldn’t see a difference either.

At times, Mueller’s office has also taken steps that go beyond standard operating procedure. A classic example is the daylight no-knock raid on Manafort’s home in Virginia last summer, which signaled that the special counsel’s office would apply more pressure than normal to Trump’s former campaign chairman. Other moves are more inscrutable. CNN reported on Thursday that Mueller’s team is questioning some Russian oligarchs at U.S. airports and using the Fourth Amendment’s border exception to search their devices, an aggressive step that may (or may not) indicate greater significance.

The challenge here is that Mueller has a reputation for meticulousness, as I’ve noted before. This makes it hard to distinguish between what he’s doing to be thorough and what he’s doing because it’s central to the investigation. My rule of thumb in general for measuring the significance of any investigative step that Mueller takes is straightforward: Based on what we already know, would it be weirder if he wrapped up the Russia investigation without doing it? When it comes to much of the news about his inquiry of late, the answer is a resounding yes.