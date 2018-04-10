But obvious trends still emerge from the imperfect dataset. For example, women appear to do worse in high-wage sectors because there is such a wide distribution of pay: some people making top dollar, others making very little. Pay in low-wage sectors, on the other hand, is clustered close together at the bottom for everyone. So gender wage gaps will be bigger in high-wage industries, even if “in absolute terms [women] do much better than in the low wage sector,” Goldin said. “This is something we already knew, but it is nice to see it play out in these data.”

And the sheer size of the data dump has shined a blistering spotlight on the fact that women, on the whole, make less than men in basically any company you can point to. “Across the UK a whiff of revolution is in the air,” The Guardian reports. A New #PayMeToo campaign from female political leaders, piggybacking off of the #MeToo movement, urges women who work at companies with gaps demand they be closed. “If you have a gender pay gap you should expect to be challenged to address it and held to account if you try to stop your staff speaking up, whether by trade unions, women’s networks or parliament,” said Labour MP Stella Creasy.

From across the water, as the U.S. commemorates yet another Equal Pay Day to mark how far into 2018 women had to work to catch up with what the average man made last year, even these first steps towards pay equity can seem ambitious. In 2016, President Obama proposed requiring large companies to report pay scales, broken down by gender and race, to the federal Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. Unlike the Brits, American companies wouldn’t have been required to publicly post potentially embarrassing data on how much less they pay women. The data would have stayed at the EEOC, allowing the agency to then identify companies that might be paying women unfairly. But last summer, President Trump announced he would abandon even this half-measure, saying it placed too large a burden on businesses.

While the U.S. has retreated from transparency, the rest of the developed world seems to be gravitating toward it. German workers are now entitled to get information on what their coworkers make, and Australia recently decided to require most companies to report gender pay gaps. French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe has proposed fining companies that don’t close unjustified pay gaps within three years. Iceland took the boldest step by requiring companies to prove that they pay men and women equally and face penalties if they don’t. The UK doesn’t go that far—companies face no legal or financial penalties for reporting gaps, even if they don’t shrink year to year.

But its data do show us that gaps exist. That might not sound profound, but reports on UK employee compensation have outed some American companies that have been tight lipped here in the United States.