When a scary movie gets truly scary, closing your eyes doesn’t work. The thing to do (if you’re a hearing person) is to put your fingers in your ears. Perhaps that doesn’t work for everybody, but for me—a horror fan who feels suspense-tension like a pain, not a thrill—it does the trick. When things get very quiet and you know a jump scare is coming, blocking out the audio cue that accompanies the sudden gnashing of monster teeth or the glint of a knife can keep your heart rate down, or at least stop you from screaming out loud in public.

The new movie A Quiet Place, directed by and starring John Krasinski along with his real-life wife Emily Blunt, is an experiment in the meaning of sound. The premise is simple but original. Aliens have attacked earth, but they can only find and eat the humans if they make a sound. The movie follows the Abbot family—parents Evelyn and Lee, and kids Regan, Marcus, and Beau—as they homestead in the American wilderness barefoot, trying their best not to make a peep.

The eldest child, Regan, is deaf, which puts the family at the advantage of being able to sign, but makes things harder for her because she might inadvertently knock something over and not realize it. The movie runs on fear of the aliens, but also of the possibility of failing to protect your kin. In the first scene of the movie, title-carded “Day 89,” Regan gives her little brother Beau a toy rocket that he sneaks batteries into. As the family walks single-file back home from a scavenging trip, the rocket flares into life. Lee runs towards Beau but is not fast enough. Grief haunts the family and Regan is wracked by a double pain: her guilt over Beau’s death, and her father’s repeated failure to engineer a hearing aid that works for her.

Regan is played by the radiant Millicent Simmonds, who audiences may remember from Wonderstruck (2017). Krasinski has said that it was “non-negotiable” for him to hire a deaf actress for the role. In an interview with the Indiana Daily Student, Krasinski recalled that Simmonds was reading the characters in each actor’s signing styles. “I think it’s really interesting that each of the characters is coming out in your sign,” she said. Krasinksi asked what she meant, and she replied that “the father is a guy who doesn’t care about anything in the world but keeping people safe.” So, Krasinski said, “all of his signs are very curt and short, and Emily is trying to give these kids a much bigger life. So hers are much more poetic and gesture-y.”