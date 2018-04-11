In effect, Murray has published three books with radically different causal arguments, all of which come to the same conclusion (that the welfare state has to be gutted):

But of the three books, The Bell Curve was far and away most successful. It spent 15 weeks atop of the New York Times bestsellers list and, according to Eric Alterman in his 2003 book What Liberal Media?, outsold Losing Ground by a factor of ten.



Alterman wrote that “the amazing public relations achievement undertaken on behalf of the work by the formerly obscure Charles Murray” was “perhaps the most successful foray into the world of ideas by a combination of right-wing funders and their compatriot intellectuals.” In 1982, William Hammett, president of the Manhattan Institute, described Murray as a “nobody.” A dozen years later, Murray had a bestseller, thanks to hundreds of thousands of dollars in aid from think tanks like the American Enterprise Institute, which didn’t just fund Murray’s work but also made sure The Bell Curve was the book everyone was talking about. (The excerpt in The New Republic no doubt helped the book’s sales, too.)

Part of the sales pitch for The Bell Curve was that it offered forbidden knowledge: shocking discoveries by scholars like Weyl and other eugenicists that the mainstream media refused to acknowledge. (Harris titled his interview with Murray “Forbidden Knowledge.”) As Murray explained to The New York Times Magazine in 1994, the research for The Bell Curve “was a case of stumbling onto a subject that had all the allure of the forbidden. Some of the things we read to do this work, we literally hide when we’re on planes and trains. We’re furtively peering at this stuff.” Murray portrayed himself as a kind of pulp fiction hero—Robert Langdon, the protagonist of Dan Brown’s novel The Da Vinci Code, comes to mind—who uncovers dark secrets that the elites are hiding from the masses.

Meanwhile, a cynical publicity campaign aimed to keep The Bell Curve away from scholarly critics. As the Wall Street Journal reported, the book had been “swept forward by a strategy that provided book galleys to likely supporters while withholding them from likely critics.” The article noted that the American Enterprise Institute might have been trying “to fix the fight when it released review copies selectively, contrary to usual publishing protocols.” Citing this Journal article, Alterman added that “Murray and AEI also hand-picked a group of pundits to be flown to Washington at the think tank’s expense for a weekend of briefings by Murray and discussion of the book’s arguments. The strategy paid off when the book was released and the publicity machine put into action, long before the scientific establishment could garner a look and form any coherent judgment.” In effect, the marketing was designed the maximize the “allure of the forbidden.”

The attempted de-platforming of Murray was wrongheaded—and the violence committed was despicable—but it feeds into a false impression that his ideas are suppressed in society at large. Murray played into this false impression by using the Middlebury incident as a portend for a much larger cultural shift. In an essay reflecting on his experience at Middlebury, he warned that it could could become “an inflection point” if the protesters were not punished, otherwise “the intellectual thugs will take over many campuses.” “What happened,” he wrote, “has the potential to be a disaster for American liberal education.”

Once again, Murray displayed his gift for portraying himself as the center of a melodrama, a hero of truth under siege. And Harris seemed to buy into it.

“While I have very little interest in IQ and actually zero interest in racial differences in IQ, I invited Murray on my podcast, because he had recently been de-platformed at Middlebury College,” Harris told Klein on the latter’s podcast. “In my view, this seemed yet another instance of kind of a moral panic that we were seeing on college campuses.” He later added, “I came to think that [Murray] was probably the most unfairly maligned person in my lifetime. That doesn’t really run the risk of being much of an exaggeration there.”

Yglesias rightly condemned this “mythmaking,” noting that Murray has a perch at AEI, a voice in the Journal, and frequent, favorable coverage in the Times—not just from David Brooks, but the liberal Thomas Edsall. “Nobody has silenced or stymied him,” Yglesias wrote. “He is one of the most successful authors of policy-relevant nonfiction working in America today.”

Murray has brilliantly used his notoriety as a promoter of race science and rebranded himself as free speech martyr, thus developing a new audience of centrists and liberals who might not have agreed with the substance of his policy commitments. There’s a real sense in which that substance no longer even matters, as Murray is now famous for being famous—the ultimate goal of marketing.