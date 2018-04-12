Never said when an attack on Syria would take place. Could be very soon or not so soon at all! In any event, the United States, under my Administration, has done a great job of ridding the region of ISIS. Where is our “Thank you America?” — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 12, 2018

To be sure, Trump’s strategy is more instinctive than cunning, but no film analogy is perfect. (See my preferred one: “We Are Living in the Coen Brothers’ Darkest Comedy.”) But a recent The Washington Post report shows how Trump’s wagging the dog is driving not just the public to distraction, but also his own government. “In a White House known for chaos, the process of developing the U.S. response to the Syrian government’s alleged latest gas attack was proceeding with uncharacteristic deliberation, including several national security briefings for President Trump,” according to the Post. But then, on Wednesday morning, Trump disrupted that process with a series of bizarre tweets:

Russia vows to shoot down any and all missiles fired at Syria. Get ready Russia, because they will be coming, nice and new and “smart!” You shouldn’t be partners with a Gas Killing Animal who kills his people and enjoys it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 11, 2018

Our relationship with Russia is worse now than it has ever been, and that includes the Cold War. There is no reason for this. Russia needs us to help with their economy, something that would be very easy to do, and we need all nations to work together. Stop the arms race? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 11, 2018

Much of the bad blood with Russia is caused by the Fake & Corrupt Russia Investigation, headed up by the all Democrat loyalists, or people that worked for Obama. Mueller is most conflicted of all (except Rosenstein who signed FISA & Comey letter). No Collusion, so they go crazy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 11, 2018

Trump’s own staff was taken aback, and had to figure out how to respond. They ultimately decided to ignore him. Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Corker was similarly confused. “I have no idea,” Corker said. “So far, it appears to me to be bluster. Then I saw a tweet come out about us working with Russia right after we’re getting ready to bomb them, so I mean, who knows? Unfortunately, there are a lot of things announced by the administration that never come to pass or evolve.”

Corker’s shrug encapsulates how Washington, and indeed much of the world, responds to Trump. They’ve gotten used to his wagging the dog; they know the tweets are usually just distractions, not policy declarations. But even if the distraction can be disregarded, that still leaves the fundamental question of policy unanswered. In that sense, Trump’s distraction is working, making it difficult even for engaged politicians like Corker, let alone the rest of the public, to understand Trump’s policy positions amid the din of unreality and spectacle.

Meanwhile, real policy decisions are being made, if not always by Trump. Newly installed National Security Advisor John Bolton seems to be purging the White House of ideological foes. In the aforementioned Hardball episode, Susan Page tells Matthews that his Wag the Dog theory is “a very serious charge to make against a president,” to which Matthews replies, “It’s a question to raise when you’ve got John Bolton sitting next to him.” Given Bolton’s hawkishness, we might see a Wag the Dog scenario that resembles not the movie but Matthews’s memory, a story of a president who launches a real war for a political reason—whether it be to “cover up for hanky-panky” or for another Saturday Night Massacre.

