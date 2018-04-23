Several people familiar with the transition suspect that Inhofe played a key role in suggesting Pruitt—a former Oklahoma attorney general—for the role of administrator. “He’s one of my closest personal friends,” Inhofe said of Pruitt in a 2016 interview with E&E News. Inhofe, who is a pilot, said he flew Pruitt around Oklahoma in his plane during Pruitt’s first political race, to “places where my numbers were good. So I’ve been working with him really closely for a long time.” Pruitt has also given money to support Inhofe’s political career through his leadership PAC, Oklahoma Strong Leadership, according to Politico. Today, the two men have nearly identical policy agendas. “[Pruitt’s] been involved in every issue having to do with the EPA that I’ve been involved in,” Inhofe said. Indeed, Pruitt has pursued a policy agenda at EPA that Stevenson said almost exactly mirrors what the transition team wanted: Repealing the Clean Power Plan, withdrawing the U.S. from the Paris climate agreement, and reforming the way science can be used at the agency.

To implement this agenda, Pruitt has filled his office with former Inhofe staffers. Pruitt’s chief of staff, Ryan Jackson, worked for Inhofe for more than a decade. Susan Bodine, who leads the EPA’s Office of Enforcement, was chief counsel for the EPW committee under Inhofe; Inhofe called her a “good friend.” Pruitt’s senior policy advisor, Amanda Gunaekara, was the staffer who handed Inhofe the infamous snowball. Other Inhofe alumni in Pruitt’s inner circle include Deputy Chief of Staff Byron Brown, Deputy Associate Administrator Brittany Bolan, and Senior Advisor for Policy and Strategic Communications Daisy Letendre.

These aren’t mere courtesy hires. Because of their training in his office, Inhofe considers these people the most effective at gutting environmental regulation. “I know those guys,” Inhofe said of his former staffers in a 2017 Politico Pro interview. “We did more than all the other committees put together. These are talented people. I think that’s just the kind of people [Pruitt] needs to have there.”

Inhofe’s people have been at the center of many significant policy actions at the EPA under Trump. Jackson told career staff to deny a petition seeking to ban chlorpyrifos, the controversial pesticide that has been shown to damage children’s brains. Bodine is behind the sharp decline in enforcement actions against polluters since Pruitt took office. Brown, Bolan, and Jackson are three of the four EPA staffers leading Pruitt’s “Regulatory Reform Task Force,” which, according to Pruitt, is “charged with evaluating existing regulations and making recommendations to me regarding those that can be repealed, replaced or modified to make them less burdensome.” Letendre is the lead for EPA’s Smart Sectors Program, developed by Pruitt to engage EPA more with polluting industries and “reduce unnecessary regulatory burden.”

The former Inhofe staffers have also seen their fair share of controversy at Pruitt’s EPA. Gunasekara was heavily criticized after telling coal industry executives that, under Pruitt, the EPA now works for them. “I’m here to talk to you to make sure what we’re doing in D.C. is beneficial for you,” she said in May 2017. And when Pruitt was accused last month of going around the White House to give big pay raises to staffers, it was Jackson who took the fall.