The larger narrative surrounding the decline of local news goes something like this: For decades, newspapers had monopolies (or near-monopolies) over printed advertisements. While advertisers had some other options—billboards and, for larger businesses, television ads—most had nowhere else to turn, making the classified section extremely lucrative for newspapers. The internet changed all of that. Suddenly, there were a wealth of cheaper options to get a message out.



Beginning with Craigslist—and culminating with an online ad duopoly controlled by Facebook and Google—the newspaper business model was rapidly disrupted. Decreases in revenue were met with cuts to coverage, which led to precipitous drops in circulation, which then led to further cuts in coverage. Newspapers in cities big and small were decimated. While some national-oriented newspapers, notably The New York Times and The Washington Post, have managed to buck these trends, thousands of local papers have struggled to survive.



But while the implosion of the newspaper revenue model remains the prime driver of this phenomenon, in recent years another culprit has emerged: finance. Alden owns a number of papers beside The Denver Post. According to a report in The Nation, since acquiring Digital First Media, AGC has “eliminated a staggering two out of every three staff positions at its media properties.” While cutting positions, Alden has loaded up many of its newspapers with debt that it uses to finance other projects. It also “‘borrowed’ $248.5 million from newspaper workers’ pension funds, and had the newspapers take on $200 million in debt to finance its own investments.”



Executives at the company, meanwhile, have been richly rewarded. They have purchased expensive real estate in New York and Florida. The papers that Alden bought were, until the hedge fund came along, profitable (though that’s partly due to post-digital cutbacks). The hedge fund nevertheless set unreasonable profit targets; when coupled with the debt that these papers have been saddled with, the result was criminal. A successful paper is turned into a shell of its former self so its hedge fund owners can buy houses in the Hamptons.



Alden is hardly alone. A report late last year in The American Prospect found that smaller newspapers across the country have been targeted by private equity: dumped with debt, then harvested to death. Because newspaper earnings have fallen, they are cheap for private equity firms to buy. These firms can then juice profit margins by cutting staff. Meanwhile, the debt prevents newspapers from reinvesting profits into rebuilding their newsrooms. Instead, staff cuts continue as papers try to meet impossible profit goals. And because staff cuts prevent papers from covering important local issues—or, sometimes, even just the basics, like city council meetings and sporting events—circulation drops further, making them irrelevant and unattractive to other buyers.

